"I hate football": WWE superstar Seth Rollins rues watching Bears get beat 28-31 by Russell Wilson's Broncos

WWE superstar Seth Rollins is not a fan of watching the NFL anymore. Rollins is a massive Chicago Bears fan, and after they lost to the Denver Broncos, he sent out his now weekly tweet.

After every Bears loss, Rollins has been sending a tweet about how he hates football, but this time, added a ton of laughing emojis.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I hate football."

The loss was a tough one for Seth Rollins and other fans to deal with. Chicago was up 21-7 at the half, but was outscored by 17 points in the fourth quarter to lose the game.

Broncos Bears Football

Is Bears HC Matt Eberflus on the hot seat?

Following the 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Chicago dropped to 0-4 and head coach Matt Eberflus is likely on the hot seat.

Eberflus was hired in January 2022 as he was the Bears defensive coordinator and replaced Matt Nagy, who was fired. Since taking over as head coach, Eberflus has led Chicago to a miserable 3-18 record.

However, one bright spot to why Matt Eberflus may not be fired yet is the fact he is also serving as defensive coordinator. Following the loss, he made it clear to reporters that he and everyone else were not doing well enough:

"When you're 0-4, no one's done the job well enough. That's just the facts. It's a results business, and we have to do a better job collectively as a group. Again, we're working hard to do that. And I thought the guys put a better step forward, coaches included, and players, of putting our players in position and then executing. I thought that was better today."

Who do the Bears face next?

The Chicago Bears will head to Washington to play the Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Chicago is currently a 6.5-point underdog for that game, as the oddsmakers expect the franchise to go to 0-5.

Following the matchup against Washington, the team will then host the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders in back-to-back weeks. If they don't get a win by then, it's likely massive changes will happen to the roster and coaching staff.