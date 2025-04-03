Xavier Worthy's ex-fiancée Tia Jones sends cryptic message to end IG hiatus amid legal battle with Chiefs WR

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy's ex-fiancée , Tia Jones has made a comeback on Instagram amid their ongoing legal battle. On April 2, she posted pictures on Instagram with a Bible verse, "Proverbs 12:22"

Ad

It means,

"The Lord detests lying lips, but He delights in people who are trustworthy."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This is Tia Jones' first IG Post after she filed protective orders against Chiefs WR following their breakup.

In February 2025, Xavier Worthy ended his engagement with Tia Jones after allegedly discovering she had been unfaithful. Things quickly became tense between them. Worthy says Jones refused to move out of their home, even after he offered to pay for an apartment.

On March 7, Jones accused Worthy of choking her during an argument, leading to his arrest.

Ad

After the charges were dropped, Worthy took legal action against Jones. He accused her of stealing from him, damaging his belongings, and making false accusations to ruin his reputation. He claims she took more than $30,000 worth of cash and valuables, including jewelry and a gun. He is now suing her for over $250,000, saying she planned everything to take advantage of him.

Jones, on the other hand, insists that Worthy was abusive throughout their relationship. She has filed for a protective order and says the March 7 incident was the worst case of violence she faced.

Ad

The legal battle is still ongoing. Both sides are telling very different stories

Worthy is fighting to protect his reputation and career, as the NFL has strict rules on personal conduct.

Thus, by sharing this Bible verse, Jones seems to be commenting on the conflicting claims in their case.

Xavier Worthy and Tia Jones got engaged in 2024

Last April, Xavier Worthy was picked by the Kansas City Chiefs from the University of Texas. He was selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Back then, Tia Jones was there with him to cheer for his upcoming NFL career.

Ad

Three months later, the couple got engaged in a romantic beachside proposal. Worthy gave Jones a diamond ring in front of a heart-shaped flower arrangement.

However, in February 2025, rumors spread that Worthy ended the engagement after finding out Jones had been unfaithful.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.