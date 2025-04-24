Xavier Worthy sends message to 5'11", 194 lbs Texas star ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Xavier Worthy knows exactly how it feels when it's the first day of the NFL draft. It was one year ago that the Kansas City Chiefs moved up to the No. 28 pick and drafted the former Texas Longhorn.
Worthy is showing support for his former Texas teammate, cornerback Jahdae Barron, ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. On Wednesday, he shared a photo of himself and Barron when they were playing for the Longhorns. He added a message for the 5-foot-11, 194-pound standout and how they once dreamt about the moment they would both play in the NFL.
"Twin we talked bout dis since the triangle 100 @officia1dae," Worthy wrote.
Barron and Worthy were teammates from 2021 until 2023. The cornerback was the recipient of the Jim Thorpe Award last season, which is given to the best defensive back in college football. Barron is likely to be a first-round draft pick as the draft kicks off in Green Bay on Thursday.
WR Xavier Worthy reflected on rookie season after Super Bowl loss
Xavier Worthy was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs last year as the team looked to add the speedy wide receiver as a weapon for Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs' offense was riddled with injuries, and Worthy and Travis Kelce were the only two consistent offensive pieces for the quarterback.
Worthy reflected on his rookie season, which ended in the 2025 Super Bowl. The Instagram review of his rookie season featured snapshots from the campaign, as well as a caption about overcoming adversity to get to the NFL.
"From being told I couldn’t. Year 1🚀," Worthy wrote.
The wide receiver finished the 2024 season with 59 receptions for 638 yards and nine touchdowns. In the 40-22 Super Bowl loss, Worthy had eight catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
