XFL announces their 8 head coaches for 2023 launch

The XFL's eight head coaches for its relaunch in 2023 have finally been announced. The coaches are Wade Phillips, Hines Ward, Anthony Becht, Jim Haslett, Reggie Barlow, Rod Woodson, Bob Stoops, and Terrell Buckley.

The XFL aims to try to add yet another dimension to the game of football. The 2023 relaunch is the second iteration of the franchise. It was initially introduced to the masses in 2001 by WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

At the time, it was created to be a league that could compete with the NFL on a much lower level. The league, a joint venture between the WWE (WWF at the time) and NBC, had its inaugural season in 2001.

The XFL was designed to bring the "over-the-top culture of the WWE to arguably the most popular sport in the U.S.

There were several gimmicks that the league used in an attempt to make it stand out from the NFL.

Players were allowed to have nicknames on their jerseys, which was frowned upon by those seeking a genuine alternative to the National Football League.

The ratings were much higher than anticipated on its first night, but soon after, those numbers began to plummet. The drop in ratings forced NBC to cancel the league after only one season because they lost roughly $35 million in their investment with the WWE.

In 2020, the XFL was rebooted for another shot at relevance. But after five weeks of play, the COVID-19 pandemic caused it to cease operations.

The league filed for bankruptcy but was soon purchased by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and a group of individuals for $15 million.

The estimated date for the return of the XFL is February 2023.

Who are the head coaches slated to participate in the XFL?

Although you now know the names of the eight head coaches to lead the eight teams in the XFL, you may not know their origins.

Wade Phillips began his NFL coaching career in the 1970s, so he brings decades of experience to a league seeking credibility after two failed experiments.

He won Super Bowl 50 as an assistant coach (defensive coordinator) for the Denver Broncos in 2016.

Hines Ward is a two-time Super Bowl champion (XL and XLIII) as a wide receiver with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ward was known for his grit and toughness, and along with being named to four Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams, he was widely regarded as the fiercest blocker at the receiver position.

Anthony Becht is a former tight end who played in the NFL from 2000 to 2011. Most of his time in the league was with the St. Louis Rams from 2000 to 2004.

Jim Haslett is a former player and coach in the NFL. He is best known for his time as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2000 to 2005. He has several decades of experience and has served as a defensive coordinator for a significant part of his NFL coaching life.

Reggie Barlow is a former receiver and return specialist in the NFL. He played in the league for seven seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Oakland Raiders, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rod Woodson is a retired Hall of Fame cornerback who played most of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1987-1996).

Woodson's resume is extensive as he won Super Bowl XXXV with the Baltimore Ravens, was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1993, and was named to the NFL's 75th and 100th Anniversary teams.

Bob Stoops was a legendary coach at the University of Oklahoma from 1999 to 2016. He won the national championship with the team in 2000.

He brings decades of coaching experience and has multiple coaching awards from the college coaching ranks.

Terrell Buckley is a former NFL cornerback who was the fifth overall pick of the Green Bay Packers in the 1992 NFL Draft. Buckley played in the league from 1992 to 2005 and hauled in 50 interceptions during his career.

The eight coaches named for the XFL will each bring their own identities to their respective teams.

