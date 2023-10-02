XFL owner Dwyane Johnson provides clarity on Colin Kaepernick's rumored move 

Colin Kaepernick making a return to the NFL is unlikely to happen. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback's quest to sign with the New York Jets has also appeared to fail. Kaepernick wrote a letter to Jets' general manager Joe Douglas, asking for an opportunity, but the Jets have yet to comment on the quarterback's request.

Would Dwayne Johnson ever recruit Colin Kaepernick to play in the XFL? That was a question posed on social media recently. With news of the merger between the USFL and XFL, Johnson replied to a comment about a possible Kaepernick signing.

"We met with Kap and his agents (whom I like a lot) earlier this year. Good meeting, looked to create opportunity for him but I don't think it'll happen. We'll see."

Dwayne Johnson apparently did try to recruit Colin Kaepernick to the XFL in the past. However, it appears that Kaepernick was the one who decided it wasn't going to happen. Johnson's social media reply did indicate the invitation may still be open for the former quarterback.

Whether or not he decides to sign with the XFL to get back into football remains to be seen.

When was the last time Colin Kaepernick played pro football?

Colin Kaepernick has made several attempts throughout the last few years to return to the NFL. His latest with the Jets provided an update on his training as he detailed in his letter. Kaepernick wrote in his letter that he hasn't given up on his dream of playing in the league and he also stated he continues to work out and train for his next opportunity.

Kaepernick's career in the NFL began in 2011 when the San Francisco 49ers drafted him in the second round. He spent his rookie season as Alex Smith's backup. He became the starting quarterback in 2012 and spent five more seasons with the 49ers.

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016 with the 49ers. During his final season, he started 11 games after initially losing the starting job after several injuries the previous season. In the 11 games he started, the San Francisco 49ers had a 1-10 record.

The San Francisco 49ers informed Kaepernick of their decision to move forward with a new quarterback, and he was officially released by the team in March 2017.