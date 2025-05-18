"Y'all mad he chose happiness" - NFL fans react as Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany's post-partum physique turns heads at Vegas Golf Week

At the Vegas Golf Classic, Patrick Mahomes's wife, Brittany Mahomes, stole the spotlight with her postpartum body in an eye-catching outfit.

Ad

She wore a bright, stylish Nicholas Drue dress with an off-shoulder twist and a high slit. The dress featured colorful lines all over it. She paired it with bright orange heels by Yves Saint Laurent and a red mini purse from Fendi.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When the popular fan account BBQ Chiefs posted pictures of her look on X (formerly Twitter), NFL fans went wild.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Damn. I’m going to have to start liking her again. She is fire [emoji]," one fan wrote.

Another commented:

"It’s funny how ****** be on here clowning Patrick Mahomes for marrying his high school sweetheart, yet every other athlete ends up in babymomma drama because they go after the same Instagram h**s. Y'all mad he chose happiness over YOUR dream girl."

Ad

A third fan was impressed. She wrote with amusement:

"After 3 babies. My youngest is 35 & I still haven’t lost the weight…."

More NFL fans joined in.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The event, hosted by NFL star Patrick Mahomes at the famous Shadow Creek Golf Course, was held to raise money for his charity, the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. This foundation helps kids in need, especially by providing them better access to physical and mental health care.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcomed their third baby, Golden Raye Mahomes, on January 12, 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Golden is now the youngest of three kids. She has an older sister, Sterling Skye, who is 4 years old, and an older brother, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, who is 2.

Ad

Patrick was able to be there for Golden’s birth because his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, had a break that week before their next playoff game.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes is training hard after third child's birth

Just weeks after having her third baby, Golden Raye Mahomes, in January 2025, Brittany Mahomes was already back at the gym. She posted a photo of herself in black workout clothes, flexing in front of a mirror.

Ad

Source: (Via Instagram/ @brittanylynne)

Brittany is working on her fitness after pregnancy, doing both strength training and cardio exercises.

Getting back to fitness quickly makes sense for Brittany, since she used to be a soccer player. She is also a Certified Personal Trainer and runs her own fitness programs through Brittany Lynne Fitness, offering specialized training like "TRAIN with BRITT", "BOOTY by BRITT", and "HIIT with BRITT."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.