"Y'all mad he chose happiness" - NFL fans react as Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany's post-partum physique turns heads at Vegas Golf Week

At the Vegas Golf Classic, Patrick Mahomes's wife, Brittany Mahomes, stole the spotlight with her postpartum body in an eye-catching outfit.
She wore a bright, stylish Nicholas Drue dress with an off-shoulder twist and a high slit. The dress featured colorful lines all over it. She paired it with bright orange heels by Yves Saint Laurent and a red mini purse from Fendi.
When the popular fan account BBQ Chiefs posted pictures of her look on X (formerly Twitter), NFL fans went wild.
"Damn. I’m going to have to start liking her again. She is fire [emoji]," one fan wrote.
Another commented:
"It’s funny how ****** be on here clowning Patrick Mahomes for marrying his high school sweetheart, yet every other athlete ends up in babymomma drama because they go after the same Instagram h**s. Y'all mad he chose happiness over YOUR dream girl."
A third fan was impressed. She wrote with amusement:
"After 3 babies. My youngest is 35 & I still haven’t lost the weight…."
More NFL fans joined in.
The event, hosted by NFL star Patrick Mahomes at the famous Shadow Creek Golf Course, was held to raise money for his charity, the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. This foundation helps kids in need, especially by providing them better access to physical and mental health care.
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcomed their third baby, Golden Raye Mahomes, on January 12, 2025.
Golden is now the youngest of three kids. She has an older sister, Sterling Skye, who is 4 years old, and an older brother, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, who is 2.
Patrick was able to be there for Golden’s birth because his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, had a break that week before their next playoff game.
Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes is training hard after third child's birth
Just weeks after having her third baby, Golden Raye Mahomes, in January 2025, Brittany Mahomes was already back at the gym. She posted a photo of herself in black workout clothes, flexing in front of a mirror.
Brittany is working on her fitness after pregnancy, doing both strength training and cardio exercises.
Getting back to fitness quickly makes sense for Brittany, since she used to be a soccer player. She is also a Certified Personal Trainer and runs her own fitness programs through Brittany Lynne Fitness, offering specialized training like "TRAIN with BRITT", "BOOTY by BRITT", and "HIIT with BRITT."
