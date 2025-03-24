"Y'all one of the thirstiest franchises" - NFL analyst makes his feelings known on Steelers amid Aaron Rodgers chase

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting for a decision from Aaron Rodgers. The Jets let go of the 4x NFL MVP this offseason, and he has been closely linked to a move to Steel City. However, despite reports of being offered a deal, Rodgers has still not made a call regarding his future in the NFL.

The Steelers still need to finalize their starting quarterback situation for the upcoming season. They had Russell Wilson and Justin Fields on one-year contracts last season. However, Fields has signed a deal with the Jets while Wilson remains unsigned.

Amid the air of uncertainty surrounding their quarterback department, NFL analyst Bomani Jones made his thoughts clear on the situation. On Saturday's episode of his podcast, he sat down with NFL played turned athlete Domonique Foxworth to discuss the delay in Rodgers' decision about joining Steel City.

"I do think this is interesting. Because Aaron Rodgers is not as good as he used to be," Jones said. "But Aaron Rodgers has not been humble. So Aaron Rodgers is still doing things as Aaron Rodgers would want to do in these circumstances.

"Which by the way, bless his heart. Take all the time in the world to make the decision you want. I am just trying to imagine what it's like to be the Steelers or the Giants that you gotta wait for Aaron Rodgers' old a** and just sit here, you ain't got no better play."

Domonique Foxworth added to Jones' comments, stating that the Steelers have to play the waiting game since they have no better alternative.

"It does feel like, degrading is probably too aggressive of a word, but insulting if nothing else," Foxworth added. "This is one of the those situations where you wished this person wouldn't treat you the way they treat you. But you don't really got the leverage to act any different. And this is the state of quarterbacks in the league."

"Aaron Rodgers has enough track record......to be like, 'Hey, I done did some things in the league. So I get it I would be annoyed too.' And I love that the Steelers still hold on to some of these old school football ways...But lets be real. You all one of the thirstiest franchises when it comes to a quarterback."

Mike Florio shares update on the Aaron Rodgers-Steelers situation

The Steelers are in a desperate position to have a solid starting quarterback for the upcoming season. According to Pro Football Network's Mike Florio, Rodgers is expected to eventually agree to play for them in 2025.

"As one source in the general vicinity of those who would be in position to know said Sunday, it's a 'safe bet' the quarterback Aaron Rodgers eventually sign with the Steelers," Florio wrote on Saturday.

The former Packers star visited the Steelers facility on Friday. Reports say that he spent more than six hours with the team and had a positive time with them. Thus, there is a high possibility that he will make a decision based on this visit in the coming days.

If the Steelers fail to acquire Rodgers, then they have Skylar Thompson and Mason Rudolph as options in their quarterback depth chart. They also have the 21st overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

Thus, if a reliable quarterback is available on the board by then, Mike Tomlin and his team might make a bet for the future of the franchise.

