"Y'all petty as hell": Emmanuel Acho calls out CBS for sudden cutaway from Russell Wilson to Jaxson Dart - Brian Daboll celebrating Giants' 21-18 win

After the New York Giants garnered their first win of the season, a 21-18 victory over the LA Chargers on Sunday, CBS aired a moment during their broadcast which showed quarterback Russell Wilson on the sidelines looking toward the field, then a quick pan to rookie Jaxson Dart and coach Brian Daboll celebrating the win together.Former NFL linebacker and analyst Emmanuel Acho talked about the timing of the shot. Sharing the clip on X, Acho said:"CBS y'all petty as hell for this. Why are y'all cutting from Russell Wilson right after the game to Jaxson Dart and his coach, basically locking lips. Y'all petty."Wilson was benched earlier in the week after a 0-3 start to the season and a poor performance in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Dart, who is a rookie quarterback out of Ole Miss, concluded his first NFL start with a win."It's just a football game, that's just the best way to describe it," Dart said about the experience. "Obviously, this experience was a special one, being my first one."How did Jaxson Dart do in his debut game?Jaxson Dart delivered a good performance, throwing for a touchdown and running for another. He completed 13 of 20 passes for 111 yards, ran 10 times for 54 yards and played through a hamstring tweak and a brief injury check."Happy we got him," Brian Daboll said.At one point, he had to visit the medical tent after a hit but returned to finish the game."I know (No.) 6 is probably going to be sore,&quot; Daboll said. "I mean, he gutted it out. Son's a tough son of a you know what. He's tough, but I knew that."Dart led a 90-yard opening drive capped by his 15-yard rushing touchdown early on. He followed it up with a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Theo Johnson in the third quarter and helped control the clock in the final minutes.The Giants defense also played well. Instances of good plays included a tipped interception by Dexter Lawrence and a late sack by Brian Burns that helped put the game away.