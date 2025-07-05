The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for an important campaign. Jerry Jones' side has been the subject of jokes throughout the offseason after missing out on the playoffs in the 2024 season.

Micah Parsons' brother, Terrence Parsons Jr., is keeping receipts, calling out the trolls on X (formerly known as Twitter). Parsons Jr. wrote under a post of Kenneth Murray Jr., who is on a two-year, $15.5 million deal, working out at the gym on Friday. Parsons Jr. wrote:

"While yall sleeping on this team they out here working."

The Cowboys ended the 2024 season with a 7-10 record, missing out on the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Jerry Jones has been active in the offseason, adding players via trades, free agency and the draft. America's team's fan base will hope that these moves turn their fortunes around.

What's next for Kenneth Murray Jr. and the Cowboys?

Adding Kenneth Murray Jr. was one of the Cowboys' first moves in the offseason. Jerry Jones' side acquired Murray from the Tennessee Titans in March.

Murray posted a stat line of 95 tackles, one forced fumble, 3.5 sacks and two pass deflections in 14 games with the Titans. Dallas fans will hope that he brings such productivity to the NFC giants in the upcoming campaign.

Barring any unfortunate occurrences, Murray will compete with Jack Sanborn and Damone Clark for the chance to start at LB alongside Marist Liufau. The Cowboys parted ways with Eric Kendricks, so it's going to be an interesting competition for places in training camp.

The Cowboys will converge for training camp later this month. This will give the team a chance to sort out rotations ahead of preseason. The Cowboys have preseason games against the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons before their regular season opener against archrivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys will need to navigate through tough matchups against the Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers to return to the postseason.

