Aaron Rodgers has been the talk of the town ever since he was officially traded to the New York Jets, and he now has the backing of a city legend to dominate while he's there: ARod is excited to see ARod play in New York.

Alex Rodriguez, the longtime New York Yankees great who made the MLB All-Star 14 times, appeared on Pat McAfee's show to express his support for Rodgers as he prepares for his first season as the quarterback for the New York Jets.

“He's very, very, very smart. He's a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Hopefully, he can do some great things for the Jets. I know New York is thrilled to have him. But I think he's gonna be just fine. He's having fun. He's at concerts. He's at Knicks games. That's exactly what New York wants to do. And you just got to go out and perform and have fun and be yourself…. I mean, they've (Jets fans) suffered a lot. They're great. Fans are smart, they're passionate. And now they have their guy, which is awesome.

Where can the Jets go with Aaron Rodgers?

It's been a long time since the Jets has been in the playoffs and trading for the superstar quarterback should make things way easier. The Jets have a very good young team that needs an experienced quarterback to make things happen. They now have one of the best in the history of the league.

It's not going to be easy to compete against the likes of Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa, and that's not counting the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, the two current powerhouses in the conference.

But this is a young, talented team that will be up to compete from Week 1, and you can never discard a team with Rodgers under center, especially if he's 100% motivated.

When will Rodgers make his Jets debut?

On Monday, September 11, he will make his first start with the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills.

The Monday Night Football game in Week 1 will mark the first time that he wears the green and white colors, and the game is expected to have a ton of tributes on the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

