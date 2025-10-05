  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Yeah he clears Shedeur Sanders": NFL fans react as Dillon Gabriel scores his first TD as Browns starter

"Yeah he clears Shedeur Sanders": NFL fans react as Dillon Gabriel scores his first TD as Browns starter

By Nishant
Published Oct 05, 2025 14:40 GMT
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal (image credit: IMAGN)

Dillon Gabriel is off to a strong start in his first game as the Cleveland Browns QB1 on Sunday. The rookie was promoted to lead the offense after veteran Joe Flacco only managed to guide the team to a 1-3 record.

Ad

During the first quarter versus the Minnesota Vikings, Gabriel found Harold Fannin Jr. wide open in the ninth minute for his first NFL touchdown pass.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport posted the clip of the play on X.

"Dillon Gabriel is off and running," Rapoport tweeted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans shared their reactions in the comments section.

"Yeah he clears Shedeur," a fan wrote.
Ad
"They really wasted a 5th round draft pick," one fan commented.
"Best QB on the Browns roster," another fan wrote.

However, some believe it was Quinshon Judkins who did all the hard work.

"Judkins and the line were the heroes of that drive," one fan said.
"You mean Quinshon judkins* he did all the work lol," another fan said.
Ad

One fan took the opportunity to take a dig at Shedeur Sanders' response to Gabriel taking the Browns' starting job.

"Browns win, Sanders can fall back on his mime career," the fan tweeted.

The Vikings equalized four minutes later as Cam Akers' pass was caught by Josh Oliver for a 32-yard touchdown. Gabriel has completed 6 of 9 passes for 39 yards and one touchdown in the first 20 minutes. Judkins is having an exceptional game, recording seven carries for 48 yards.

Ad

Cleveland desperately needs a win, as a few more losses will push the team to the edge. The Browns are coming off a 3-14 season and are hoping for a postseason run this campaign.

Dillon Gabriel reacts to Shedeur Sanders' silent interview

Shedeur Sanders, who was picked two rounds after Dillon Gabriel in April, was asked to share his opinion about the Browns' quarterback depth chart shakeup. The former Colorado Buffaloes star resorted to gestures and smiles instead of saying anything. Gabriel was also asked about the mute interview ahead of the matchup against the Vikings.

Ad
“For me, we’re a team," Gabriel said on Friday, via Sports Illustrated. "We do this as a unit. We can only control what we can control, and I don’t want to speak for anyone in particular.”

Gabriel was Joe Flacco's backup for the first four games, but they swapped places following Cleveland's loss last week to the Kansas City Chiefs. Sanders is still the third-string option; however, many experts and fans were urging the franchise to start him.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications