  Shedeur Sanders sends 1-word message to Dillon Gabriel 3 days after controversial mime interview on Browns' QB decision

Shedeur Sanders sends 1-word message to Dillon Gabriel 3 days after controversial mime interview on Browns' QB decision

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 04, 2025 20:38 GMT
Shedeur Sanders sends 1-word message to Dillon Gabriel 3 days after controversial mime interview on Browns
Shedeur Sanders sends 1-word message to Dillon Gabriel 3 days after controversial mime interview on Browns' QB decision (image credits: IMAGN)

Shedeur Sanders has reacted to the QB1 change, three days after the Cleveland Browns made headlines by naming Dillon Gabriel their starting quarterback. The former Colorado Buffaloes star posted an Instagram story on Saturday showing him and Gabriel at practice, both wearing orange jerseys and helmets, running drills. He tagged Gabriel and added a hashtag.

"#dawgs,” Sanders wrote.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @ShedeurSanders)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @ShedeurSanders)

This came after a tense week. When the Browns announced on Wednesday that Gabriel would start Week 5, Sanders didn’t speak during his locker room interview. He instead mimed answers by moving his lips and pointing at reporters without saying a word.

Sanders also posted a short message on X.

“Thank you GOD,” Sanders tweeted on Saturday.

Gabriel will make his first NFL start on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in London. However, his family won't be able to attend.

“Fun fact: Need to get my dad a passport," Gabriel told reporters on Friday. "So we’re learning about that. Second, just a little later in the week, so mom and dad, it's from Hawai'i, you can imagine that flight’s even further than what we just did.”
Sanders remains the team's third-string quarterback. Joe Flacco, who started the first four games, is now Gabriel's backup after struggling with turnovers and a minor injury.

Sanders has not played a snap this regular season.

Dillon Gabriel discusses QB1 role for Week 5

Dillon Gabriel reflected on his transition to the QB1 role on Wednesday.

“Yeah, I think from the beginning, it’s the moment you look forward to as a competitor," Gabriel said, via Cleveland.com's Irie Harris. "But just also extremely focused at doing my job at a high level.”
He’s been preparing for weeks, taking every meeting and walk-through seriously.

“You look at all the work, from beginning of OTAs and working minicamp to now, I think that’s all installation that you can really pride yourself on, and the reps built up," Gabriel said. "So moments that build up, and then to get here, it’s extreme focus on just doing my job at a high level.”
Even with limited reps, he feels ready. Gabriel also praised Joe Flacco’s leadership.

“Reps here and there throughout practices," Gabriel said. "We try to fit it in as much as possible, but I think we also did a good job of that in training camp. ... It’s not his (Flacco) job to be a mentor. He’s a captain on this team.”

Gabriel was drafted by the Browns in third round at No. 94 in April.

