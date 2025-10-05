Ian Rapoport explains why Shedeur Sanders isn’t Browns' backup quarterback ahead of Week 5 game vs. Vikings

NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared his thoughts on why Shedeur Sanders was not moved up the Cleveland Browns' quarterback depth chart for Week 5. He stated that it is because the team wants Coach Prime's sons to be successful when he makes his appearance on the field.

Thus, he believes that the Browns want to avoid forcing Shedeur Sanders into an offense that is not built around his strengths.

"As to why Sanders is not the backup QB on Sunday, there is one specific reason, Rapoport said. "The Browns wants Sanders to be successful when he's out there. When he plays, they want him to do so with a game plan that is made for him to thrive. As the backup, if he was forced into action, he'd be running a game plan built for Gabriel, rather than one built to his strengths."

Before the start of the season, the Browns named Shedeur Sanders as the third-string option on the depth chart. Joe Flacco took over as the starting quarterback. Unfortunately, he has only managed to help the team to a 1-3 record.

Thus, Kevin Stefanski's team decided to try their luck with Dillon Gabriel in Week 5 against the Vikings. After he was named as the new QB1 of the team, Shedeur was asked to share his thoughts on the same. He, however, went viral for his controversial mime interview, leading to a lot of backlash and criticism.

NFL insider Adam Schefter later tried to debunk what Coach Prime's son wants to prove through his actions. He stated that the quarterback's behavior was allegedly a response to Rex Ryan, who had called out Shedeur for 'running his mouth.'

Skip Bayless believes the Titans should have drafted Shedeur Sanders

The Titans acquired Cam Ward with the first overall pick in this year's draft. He was immediately named as the team's starting quarterback. Unfortunately, Ward is yet to win his first game, as his team is 0-4 heading into Week 5.

On Saturday, Skip Bayless came forward to reignite the pre-draft debate between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders as to who would go first overall. He believes that the Titans made a mistake passing up on Coach Prime's son.

"Shedeur Sanders should have been starting here, right now for the Tennessee Titans," Bayless said (Timestamp-1:25). "And I believe that he would be playing at a much higher level than Cam Ward has played."

Instead of going as a first-round pick, Shedeur ended up falling out of the first four rounds of this year's draft. The Browns then decided to acquire him in the fifth round with the 144th pick after drafting Gabriel in the third round.

