DK Metcalf and his girlfriend, singer Normani, officially confirmed their relationship last July. However, since then, they have kept mum about their relationship on their social media pages.

The former Fifth Harmony singer is set to release a solo album in June. Ahead of the big release, she has been doing promotional work which recently included a stop by ELLE Magazine, where she was asked to prank call her boyfriend. The clip from the moment has now circulated around social media and has elicited various opinions from fans.

In the segment, Normani was challenged by ELLE to prank call DK Metcalf and state lyrics from her songs and see what he would say. The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver was very confused as to what was going on.

Some fans were a little hesitant about the seriousness of the couple's relationship while others were on board. Metcalf's response to Normani and telling her he needed to see her on FaceTime to see what was going on had some on social media hysterical.

"The cutest thing I’ve seen today," one fan said.

"He called her Kordei, oh my heart," another fan said.

"He called her Kordei. I haven’t heard anyone call her that since 5H days. That’s her man forreal," one fan said.

The moment also gave fans a glimpse at the dynamic between Normani and DK Metcalf. Something that fans of both haven't seen before since they keep such a low profile when it comes to their relationship.

"DK earned a new hater today."-one fan jokingly said .

"I see you DK."-another X user said.

"I had NO idea they were together. Good for her cuz."-another said.

Normani revealed that she met DK Metcalf through Ciara

In another part of the segment, Normani was challenged to call a friend and tell them that she was chosen for the lead role of ABC's hit dating reality show, "The Bachelorette." She told the cameras that she was going to call her friend, singer Ciara.

She then said that Ciara probably wouldn't be happy when she stated this news since she is the one who introduced her to DK Metcalf.

"Ciara, I don't know if she'll be happy about this though because, she did set me up with my man."

Ciara was confused at first as to why Normani would consider the role and then asked what was going on in her relationship. She then told Ciara that it was a prank and that she would never consider going on the show.