Seahawks WR DK Metcalf's girlfriend Normani reveals which NFL superstar's wife set them up

DK Metcalf and singer Normani disclosed their relationship in 2023. The couple doesn't usually share details of their relationship; however, Normani just dropped a new detail.

The singer, who is releasing a new album next month, stopped by ELLE Magazine and participated in their popular YouTube segment "Phoning it in." During the segment, celebrities are challenged to prank their friends and family.

In one scenario, she is told to call a friend and tell them that she was cast as the newest lead for the "Bachelorette" reality show. She chose to call Russell Wilson's wife Ciara.

It was then that Normani revealed that Ciara was the one who set her and DK Metcalf up.

"Ciara, I don't know if she'll be happy about this though because, she did set me up with my man."

Metcalf and Ciara's husband, quarterback Russell Wilson, were teammates together on the Seattle Seahawks, which explains how Ciara would have known the wide receiver.

Ciara was shocked by the prank and that Normani would consider going on the show. Normani quickly revealed to her friend that it was just a prank that was encouraged by ELLE Magazine.

Normani also pranked Metcalf at one point during the segment, telling her she had to recite lyrics from her own songs. The lyrics were controversial, and the wide receiver wasn't sure what was going on. He then FaceTimed her, and she admitted that it was all a joke.

Normani and DK Metcalf confirmed their relationship in July 2023

Rumors that former Fifth Harmony member Normani and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf were dating began in the summer of 2022. Onlookers spotted the couple having dinner together in Santa Monica, California, yet neither confirmed nor denied the relationship.

It wasn't until July 2023 that Normani went "official" with their relationship. The couple attended DK Metcalf's Seahawks teammate Tyler Lockett's wedding together. She posted a photo of them together before attending the wedding as her way of confirming the rumors.