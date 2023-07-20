Fans want Normani to pull a Ciara Wilson after soft launching Seahawks DK Metcalf at Tyler Lockett’s wedding

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was in attendance at Tyler Lockett's wedding over the weekend. While he and his other teammates were there to celebrate Lockett's nuptials, Metcalf's shorts weren't the only topic of conversation about the wide receiver.

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver brought singer Normani to Lockett's wedding. Normani is most well-known for being a part of the girl group Fifth Harmony. The two are apparently dating, and that was their first outing together as a couple. Fans of both the Seahawks wide receiver and singer couldn't be happier for two of them.

Normani posted a photo to her Instagram stories, a photo that was then shared on her fan pages.

As soon as photos made their way around social media, fans posted their happiness for the new couple. With some fans saying it reminded them of the Russell Wilson and Ciara situation. Stating that they hoped their relationship ended up the same way as the Wilsons' love story.

Others commented that they thought they made a 'cute' couple and were happy they found each other.

Heading into the 2023 NFL season, it appears that DK Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks will have a new fan cheering them on.

DK Metcalf creates a list of the top three wide receivers in NFL

Some NFL players give credit to others that play their position. Others don't feel comfortable naming others that they feel could be better than them. For Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, he listed his top three receivers in the league currently.

He said that Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson is at the top of the list. He is then followed by Las Vegas Raiders Davante Adams and Philadelphia Eagles A.J. Brown.

He then went on to name five wide receivers he felt were the best of all time. Former Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Antonio Brown topped the list. He then said that Randy Moss was at number two, Terrell Owens was at number three and Jerry Rice and Julio Jones rounded out the top five.

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver's opinion of Justin Jefferson being the top is a common thought this offseason. Not only did Justin Jefferson receive a near perfect score of 99 in the Madden 24 ratings. He was also named the top wide receiver in the league by coaches, executives, players, and scouts.

