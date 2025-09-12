  • home icon
  • "Yes, b*ch. What the f*k": Kylie Kelce recalls her ‘welcome to the NFL’ moment after being introduced as Jason Kelce's girlfriend

By Shanu Singh
Published Sep 12, 2025 16:40 GMT
Kylie Kelce recalls her &lsquo;welcome to the NFL&rsquo; moment after being introduced as Jason Kelce
Kylie Kelce recalls her ‘welcome to the NFL’ moment after being introduced as Jason Kelce's GF (Image Credit: GETTY)

Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, kept their relationship hidden from the public for a long time during their initial dating days, due to the retired NFL center's fame and popularity. However, after the couple went public with their romance, Kylie had to face an embarrassing moment, which she remembers to date.

On Thursday, Kylie recalled an incident during an episode of the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, where one of her friends introduced her to someone, who was shocked to hear about the podcaster's relationship status with Jason.

youtube-cover
According to the New York Post, the incident took place during her attendance at one of the Philadelphia Eagles games at the Lincoln Financial Field, and the individual that Kylie was introduced to was the wife of one of Jason's teammates. While Kylie admitted to having forgotten the name of that person, she remembered the entire incident.

"And when I met her, she said to the person that had introduced me," Kylie said [Timestamp: 10:15]. “Which is a random connection — essentially, I was downstairs in the family room and someone introduced me as, ‘Oh, this is Jason’s girlfriend.’ And the person looked at the person introducing me and said, ‘Jason Kelce?’"
Kylie recalled how that lady was totally shocked to hear about the podcaster’s connection with Jason, and her reaction was something that she hadn’t liked much. She added:

“I was like, ‘Yes, b*tch, you just said that and I’m standing right in front of you. What the f–k? What? Excuse me?’ Yeah, that was my ‘Welcome to the NFL’ moment.”
Kylie Kelce revealed her father’s initial concerns about her daughter’s romance with Jason Kelce

When Kylie Kelce told her father, Ed McDevitt, about her romance with Jason Kelce, he wasn’t quite impressed with the news. Ed was highly concerned about her daughter’s decision to date the former Eagles center. During an episode of her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast in July, Kylie revealed those concerns to her fans.

“My dad was very mad," Kylie said [Timestamp: 24:25]. "He thought, 'typical athlete. You're going to be a bimbo — perceived as the bimbo.' And then he met Jason, and was like, 'Ohhhhh, I get it. He's lovable.”

youtube-cover

Eventually, Jason Kelce ended up winning the hearts of Kylie's parents, leading to their marriage in 2018. The couple met through Tinder, and it wasn’t until now that Kylie finally shared details about the ex-NFL center’s dating profile.

