"My dad was very mad": Kylie Kelce reveals her father was very concerned before meeting Jason Kelce for the first time 

Jason and Kylie Kelce's romance started in 2016, when the couple met through Tinder. The two dated for almost 2 years, according to PEOPLE, before getting married in April 2018. On multiple occasions over the years, the couple opened up about their early dating years.

On Thursday, Kylie Kelce shared another interesting detail around her initial dating days with Jason, via her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast. The podcaster admitted that her father, Ed McDevitt, had a negative impression of the Philadelphia Eagles icon. In fact, he was quite concerned about Kylie dating Jason.

“My dad was very mad," Kylie said (Timestamp: 24:25). "He thought, 'typical athlete. You're going to be a bimbo — perceived as the bimbo.' And then he met Jason, and was like, 'Ohhhhh, I get it. He's lovable.”

Before recalling her father's impression of Jason, Kylie shared the least-known details of his Tinder profile, which made her swipe right on him. According to Kylie, Jason had a sarcastic bio, impressing the podcaster. Sharing those details during her guest appearance on the "House of Maher" podcast, Kylie said:

"His bio was extremely sarcastic. It was like, 'I want to have long conversations and talk about having babies' or something. Like, it was so sarcastic that I was like 'Yeah.'”

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie admitted to keeping relationship 'secret' for long time

Instead of publicizing their relationship, Jason Kelce and Kylie decided to maintain privacy around their romance for a very long time. As a matter of fact, it was also something that Kylie talked about during her appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast earlier this year.

According to Kylie, there were only a handful of people from her side who knew of her relationship.

"I kept it a secret for a long time," Kylie said (39:05). "I told no one. I had two friends on campus that knew. My two closest friends. They didn't tell anyone. My teammates knew at some point that I was seeing someone."

Moving forward in her statement, Kylie explained how it was due to the fame of Jason playing for the Eagles that the couple decided to keep their romance out of the public eye. Eventually, the two went public with their relationship and got married in Philadelphia, in a wedding ceremony with more than 170 guests.

