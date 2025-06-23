"You ain’t write this s**t fam let’s keep it a stack": NFL fans react to Jalen Hurts announcing his illustrated football book for children

The Super Bowl LIX-winning quarterback will soon be a published author. Jalen Hurts’ first book, entitled “Better Than A Touchdown,” is set to be available in stores next year.

Plenty of people had something to say about it online

“You ain’t write this sh** fam let’s keep it a stack,” said @_ljsmith15 on X.

Meanwhile, @BirdsPhan228 tweeted:

“Saquon had his book printed locally.. just saying.”

“Who cares,” added @Firemetax on X.

Hurts’ 40-page book was illustrated by Nneka Myers and published by Penguin Random House. Philadelphia Eagles teammate Barkley has had several books about him published, including a children’s novel entitled “Saquon Barkley: The Fast Feet and Fierce Determination of a Little Future Football Star.”

While some weren’t big on Hurts’ new venture, the Eagles' starting quarterback seems to have plenty of people eager to get their hands on his new book.

“Super Bowl MVP and NY Times Bestseller, truly inspirational,” said @j_cabal1 on X.

@PHLEagleNews tweeted:

“Dominant on and off the field.”

“What can’t you do king,” @phillyfanatic17 said on X.

Hurts has been named to the Pro Bowl in two of his last three NFL seasons. He led the Eagles to their second Super Bowl championship in 2024 and was named MVP of the game. As Philadelphia's starting quarterback, he has helped the team reach the Super Bowl in two of the last three seasons.

Meanwhile, off the field, he made a cameo on the TV show “Abbott Elementary” and lent his voice to an album entitled “A Philly Christmas Special.” Moreover, earlier this year, he was named one of the top 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine.

Jalen Hurts’ ex-teammate wants a copy of the book

It’s not just fans who are interested in getting a copy of Jalen Hurts’ new book. Ex-teammate Zach Ertz is hoping the Eagles star can do him a favour and get him a special copy

“The Boys need a copy,” Ertz said via Athlon Sports.

Hurts and Ertz played together for just over a season in Philly before the latter was traded to the Arizona Cardinals midway through the 2021 campaign.

The two squared off in the NFC Championship game last season, with Ertz a member of the Washington Commanders. The Eagles cruised to an easy 55-23 victory on that day before ending the Kansas City Chiefs' chase of three consecutive Super Bowls two weeks later.

Ertz and Hurts will face each other on December 20 at Northwest Stadium, with the rematch happening on the final week of the regular season on January 3 or 4th at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly.

