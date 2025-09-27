"You can't bag Ayesha Curry": Cam Newton blasts TikToker for dishing on Steph Curry's relationship with wife

Former quarterback Cam Newton pushed back at a TikTok personality who commented about Ayesha Curry’s marriage to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

Newton, who hosts the podcast "4th&1 With Cam Newton," often dives into sports and celebrity topic on his platform. In Friday's episode, TikToker BooWoodz's viral TikTok video was played during the discussion. His comments were aimed at the Curry family, sparking a response from the former MVP.

BooWoodz suggested Ayesha Curry had publicly shown frustration about her husband’s stature and lifestyle.

"I don't know if anybody else noticed this, but Ayesha Curry is putting in maximum effort to let the world know that she is struggling with trying not to cheat on her husband," BooWoodz said (Timestamp: 21:51).

"And because she can just smell an opportunity to embarrass this man because she gets on every interview telling everybody about just how frustrated she is with his success, how frustrated she is that women desire him. How much she wished it was her being lusted after by people."

Newton responded to BooWoodz's comments:

"Let's come up with a rule and it goes as I say, 'If you can't relate, there's no debate.' Can't relate, don't debate. If you can't relate, you shouldn't be talking about this. Oh boy, pump your brakes because you're tripping. You can't bag Ayesha. You can't play with Steph."

Cam Newton relates to the spotlight on Steph Curry's marriage.

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Radio Row - Source: Imagn

Cam Newton said people who have never lived under that type of spotlight should not project judgments onto public figures.

“There’s so much that I relate to on this,” Newton said. “So many people want to talk about somebody else’s situation that has never been in that situation.”

Steph and Ayesha Curry have been married since 2011. They have four children together, and Ayesha has built a career as an entrepreneur, cookbook author and social media personality.

Steph has often praised Ayesha’s support for his NBA career, noting that they navigated challenging decisions together. This includes whether he should enter the NBA draft early while finishing his education at Davidson College.

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

