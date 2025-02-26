"You can see a lot of Caleb Williams in his game" - Daniel Jeremiah dissects 6'2", 87-TD QB's NFL potential ahead of scouting combine

NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah likens this year's potential No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, Cam Ward, to last year's No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams. Jeremiah shared the similarities between Ward and Williams on Tuesday's episode of "The Herd with Colin Cowherd."

"You can see a lot of Caleb in his game to be honest, from last year," Jeremiah said. "There's the tools that jump out at you. The live arm, the ball jumps out of his hand, and he's got a lot of twitch, not only in his release and the way the ball comes out, but just in his feet." (4:36)

In three seasons at the FBS level, Ward, a 6-foot-2 QB, passed for 11,281 yards, 87 TDs and 23 interceptions.

Jeremiah's comparison adds another layer to Williams' and Ward's similarities. In addition to sharing the same initials, they played with a looseness and confidence that made them enticing to NFL teams. They could also share the honor of being the first overall picks in back-to-back drafts.

Jeremiah, a former scout for the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles, also likes Ward's progressive improvement throughout the years.

“He's still loose," Jeremiah added. ... "But if you've tracked him throughout his career, I think he's improved in that area and cleaned it up each and every year and had a big year last year.”

Jeremiah also spoke about how Ward had to carry his team as the Miami Hurricanes defense struggled. They led the nation in offensive yards per game (537.2) but were 68th in the country on defense, giving up 25.3 points per game.

"Speaking of someone who didn't have a defense, he didn't have one at Miami last year, either. So there's a lot to like about him," Jeremiah said.

Daniel Jeremiah's big board has Cam Ward as the top-ranked quarterback

Daniel Jeremiah has Cam Ward ranked as his top quarterback ahead of Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and the tenth-best player overall in this year's NFL draft.

In his article on NFL.com, Jeremiah described Ward's style of football as "free-wheeling" but added that it could also lead to more turnovers.

Jeremiah’s analysis also highlighted Ward’s strength in the run-pass option game that is now popular in NFL playbooks. He also zeroed in on Ward's running ability.

“He has very quick hands in the RPO game and he can navigate around free rushers by dropping his arm angle. He took the free yards with his legs when voids presented themselves in Miami’s spread attack.”

Jeremiah’s latest mock draft has the Cleveland Browns drafting Ward as the No. 2 overall draft pick.

