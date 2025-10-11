“You gave him a Rolls-Royce Cullinan”: Cam Newton calls out Eagles OC Kevin Patullo over Jalen Hurts’ struggles

The Philadelphia Eagles' four-game winning streak to start the season must have given their fans hope that they could go on another Super Bowl-winning run this year. However, things have quickly taken a turn for the team in the last two weeks.

The Eagles suffered their second loss in a row on Thursday night against the New York Giants. That defeat came just four days after they lost to the Denver Broncos at home in Week 5.

The play-calling of offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo has been the subject of intense criticism from both fans and analysts since that Giants game. In a similar vein, quarterback Jalen Hurts has been under fire after his 283-yard, two-touchdown and one-interception performance in Week 6.

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton was asked on Friday's episode of "First Take" about how much Hurts should be held accountable for Philadelphia's recent subpar offensive performances.

Although he did not entirely exonerate Hurts, Newton said the Eagles' offensive play-calling responsibilities may be too much for Patullo to handle, considering this is his first year handling such responsibility.

"I don't think it's (the blame) too much on Jalen Hurts than it is on Kevin Patullo," Newton said. "When I look at Hurts' career, the thing that he has not openly said but needs to be taken into consideration is that Jalen Hurts, out of his years in Philadelphia, has had a different signal-caller in the last five years.

"When you look at Kevin Patullo's history of play calling, this is his first time calling plays in an actual game for an actual team. Now, that doesn't mean he hasn't assisted in gameplay strategies, game planning, or designing, or whatever. But it's a little different when you have the opportunity to call the actual play in real time.

"The thing to give this more reference is, if nobody has ever drove before as a high school student, you're expecting a plucker to come into the driveway or student parking lot. If this is your first time driving, you basically gave Kevin Patullo a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and said, 'Hey, go drive.'”

Kellen Moore led the Eagles' offense last season as the offensive coordinator, maximizing the potential of Saquon Barkley and Hurts against NFL defenses. However, the offense appears to have deteriorated under Patullo's leadership this season following Moore's departure to assume the role of New Orleans Saints head coach.

It will be interesting to see whether Patullo's predictable game calling will remain an issue for the Eagles for the rest of the season.

Jalen Hurts defends Kevin Patullo over the Eagles' defensive struggles

Criticism is intensifying as the Philadelphia Eagles' offense continues to underperform, with much of the frustration aimed at first-year offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.

Even though the Eagles are 29th in the NFL with an average of just 274.5 total yards per game after six weeks, Jalen Hurts does not think Patullo is to blame.

“You don’t look at it that way—not as a quarterback. You know, you got so many opportunities in the game to take advantage of it,” Hurts said when asked if the team's offense has been predictable with Patullo in charge of play calling.

The Eagles' next game comes on the road against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7. Philly's offense should be put to the test once more in this game, as the Vikings' defense has only given up 19.4 points per game all season.

