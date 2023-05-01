The 2023 NFL Draft that was held in Kansas City this past weekend was a memorable draft to say the least.

From surprise picks, to former and current players announcing picks, to trades, to good music, the draft had everything.

Fall Out Boy, Mötley Crüe and Thundercat headlined the music performed at this year's draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Next year's draft will be held in Detroit, Michigan, the home of rapper Eminem. Pat McAfee is lobbying and flirting with the idea of Eminem performing at next year's draft in his hometown. McAfee proposed it being a crazy idea for Roger Goodell to walk out quoting Eminem's lyrics before his performance.

McAfee said via the Pat McAfee Show:

"The whole thought of Eminem potentially performing in next year's draft is what keeps me around. You know what I mean? You only get one shot... Imagine Roger Goodell coming out with 'Don't miss your chance to blow, this opportunity comes once in a lifetime.”

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow We NEED Eminem performing at the NFL Draft in Detroit next year #PMSLive We NEED Eminem performing at the NFL Draft in Detroit next year #PMSLive https://t.co/ZtGFjCcIsH

Many fans would get behind that idea, and a show performed by Eminem in his hometown of Detroit would be a good idea.

Eminem has performed for the NFL before. He performed alongside 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, and Mary J. Blige during last year's Super Bowl LVI. He performed his famous debut single, "Lose Yourself."

2023 NFL Draft drew 54.4 million viewers this weekend

2023 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7

The NFL announced on Monday that it had 54.4 million viewers of the three-day event this weekend.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter The 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City had a total unduplicated audience in the United States of 54.4 million viewers for the three-day event, per the NFL. The 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City had a total unduplicated audience in the United States of 54.4 million viewers for the three-day event, per the NFL.

The viewership went up 12% from last year's draft. An estimated 312,000 fans attended the three-day event in Kansas City this past weekend.

If next year's draft can continue the trend, then it will break more records and increase its popularity.

Maybe next year the league will be able to get Eminem to perform for them again, this time in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Pat McAfee Show, and H/T Sportskeeda

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes