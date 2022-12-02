“You got to say what happened” – Mina Kimes urges NFL world to keep Deshaun Watson’s scandal front and center with Browns QB set for debut

Deshaun Watson is almost completely on the other side of his lengthy absence from football. With the matchup against the Houston Texans front and center of the Week 13 schedule, fans are interested to see if the AFC has gotten another powerhouse overnight.

NFL analyst Mina Kimes urged people to learn or remind themselves about what happened to cause the suspension. Here's how she put it on the Dominique Foxworth Show:

"I think at this point we are still at a point where this is very much a part of his career. It is... We're talking about him and the suspension. You got to say why. You got to say what happened. You got to give an accounting."

She continued, explaining that despite the lengthy news stories on the matter, some are still unaware of all of the allegations against Watson:

"And I think we're at a point where we forget even acknowledging what happened. I am still shocked by the number of people who didn't read all of the stories and aren't familiar with all of the allegations."

What did Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson do to get suspended?

Deshaun Watson Press Conference

Deshaun Watson was accused by dozens of female massage therapists of sexual misconduct. Many still believe that more victims exist. As a result, the quarterback found himself subjected to dozens of lawsuits in the early part of 2021.

When the women first came forward, many wondered if Watson would remain a free man. While he eventually survived criminal court, the quarterback could not escape the mountain of civil litigation. Watson eventually settled his cases with the women out of court, as the 2022 regular season came into focus. Deshaun Watson then had to wait for the NFL to levy a punishment.

The league eventually settled on a suspension that would keep him off the field for 11 games. With his suspension now served, fans await his regular season debut in a revenge game against his former team.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



He'll be Cleveland's starting QB. Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Browns QB Deshaun Watson's reinstatement will become official this afternoon on the league personnel notice, per @NFLprguy . He has been permitted to participate in all team activities since November 14 and may continue to do so. #Browns QB Deshaun Watson's reinstatement will become official this afternoon on the league personnel notice, per @NFLprguy. He has been permitted to participate in all team activities since November 14 and may continue to do so. After an 11-game suspension for violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy, #Browns QB Deshaun Watson has complied with all the terms and now is officially back and active.He'll be Cleveland's starting QB. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… After an 11-game suspension for violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy, #Browns QB Deshaun Watson has complied with all the terms and now is officially back and active.He'll be Cleveland's starting QB. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu…

The Houston Texans are certainly going to give him a tough matchup, even if they have been poor this campaign. With the Texans 1-9-1, their playoff hopes have been extinguished. They can still, however, spoil other people's seasons. This is exactly what Houston will have in mind when they welcome Deshaun Watson and the 4-7 Browns to Texas.

Keep an eye out for this one as it is sure to be explosive.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit the Dominique Foxworth Show and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes