"You just wanted a reason to post Angel Reese as a chimp": NFL fans react as Robert Griffin III's 'hate' claim about WNBA star goes viral 

Since the start of the 2025 WNBA season, Robert Griffin III has been at odds with many fans, especially those who support Angel Reese. The retired NFL quarterback claimed Reese hated fellow sophomore Caitlin Clark when they clashed in the season opener on May 17.

After Clark committed a hard foul on Reese, the forward was upset with the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year, which prompted many reactions and takes.

Griffin said Reese couldn't stand Clark, and it sparked a heated debate on social media. Nearly two months after, Griffin found himself in a similar position.

He condemned a post mocking Reese as the cover athlete of the WNBA edition of NBA 2K26, which replaced Reese with a monkey.

"Alright," Griffin tweeted on Thursday. "This has got to stop. There is no place for racism in this world. Whether you like a player or not. Angel Reese should never be called or depicted as a Monkey."

Griffin explained he backed up his claim about Reese's true feelings on Clark, which were confirmed to him by people close to the Sky star. He also clarified that he never wanted to make it about race, which many did.

"All that being said, Angel Reese or any Black man or woman should never be called or depicted as a Monkey," Griffin tweeted. "Ever. Stop it. If you hate Angel Reese because she is Black, you are the problem. If you hate Angel Reese because you are a Caitlin Clark fan, don’t turn it racial. There should be no space for racism in this world."

The post rubbed a lot of people the wrong way and elicited many reactions.

"You just wanted a reason to post Angel Reese as a chimp. You a disgrace," a fan said.

"You are an even bigger loser than I thought. If you wanted to denounce the pic, just do that. Instead you get on here with all that extra BS. You on here contributing to the online hate of this 23 year old woman but on Twitter trying to play victim. Get some help," another fan wrote.

"But why repost it then?!?! Coulda said what you needed to say WITHOUT the graphic," one fan commented.

The backlash didn't stop there, as more fans were in disbelief of Griffin tweets.

"The original tweet has 22 likes and 6k views in over a day while your resharing has half a million in 2 hours lmao you did this Just for clicks," one fan wrote.

"You could've just stopped at how unacceptable racism is. The fact that you just had to double-down on your dumb ass Reese/Clark take is a special kind of lame. It's fitting though, so go off," another fan commented.

"Dude this is Twitter people say racist stuff about everybody. You just amplified this meme that nobody would have seen without you," a fan said.

Robert Griffin III claps back at racist people over TikTok post featuring wife and daughters

Robert Griffin III was the subject of racism and stereotypes against black men on Saturday. The former Washington Commanders quarterback's wife, Grete Griffin, shared three pictures on TikTok. She explained that she told her daughters that their dad played football when he was younger.

After writing that they asked "like in high school?" a picture of Griffin during his time with the Commanders was featured.

Many wrote negative comments, claiming they had an absent father since they didn't appear in the first picture (he took it). A fan also called Griffin "dirt." The former player wrote a short response in the comments section.

"A Dad taking a picture of his wife and kids should never result in racism or hate," Griffin wrote.

Some fans have taken things too far and it's unclear how long this will continue.

