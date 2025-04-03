Earlier this week, Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said he was happy with J.J. McCarthy in his quarterback room despite having conversations with four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, who is still a free agent. However, NFL analyst Jason Smith has slammed the Vikings for not looking to seal the deal with Rodgers.

On Wednesday, Smith tuned into Fox Sports Radio and ripped O'Connell's Minnesota for its business this offseason.

"I want to tell you something, it's important when you talk about things football-related, don't look stupid," Smith said (0:14) before referring to O'Connell's statements about Rodgers and the Vikings showing faith in McCarthy.

"Don't say stuff like that, because you look inept," Smith added (0:55). "You look absolutely inept, because everybody knows that you're a team that decided to let Sam Darnold walk. To let a guy that was a Pro Bowl QB, top-three QB in the league last year, whatever I think about him, he came through. 4,000+ yards, 35 touchdowns, 14-3, you went to the playoffs.

"You thought the season was over in August when McCarthy got hurt. And [now] you decided no, we love McCarthy so much, we're letting Darnold walk. OK, I can disagree with that, but you love McCarthy. But now when you go and talk to Aaron Rodgers, it seems like no, you don't love McCarthy, and you just look like you don't know what you're doing."

The Vikings released Darnold in free agency, and he signed for the Seattle Seahawks just a few days later. Minnesota was then tipped to bring in a veteran QB and allow McCarthy to be the understudy.

The three likely candidates were Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. While Wilson and Winston will be playing for the New York Giants next season, Rodgers is close to joining the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason after reportedly being offered a contract by the AFC North franchise.

So, it appears that McCarthy might be the starting quarterback for the Vikings in the 2025 season. Kevin O'Connell has also recently heaped praise on the former Michigan QB, who won the national title in his final collegiate season. However, McCarthy missed his rookie season in the pros due to a torn meniscus.

Kevin O'Connell's Vikings projected to take Jahdae Barron in first round as per Field Yates' mock draft

Minnesota Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell - Source: Imagn

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell is projected to draft Texas safety Jahdae Barron in the first round this year, per analyst Field Yates' latest mock draft. Minnesota holds the No. 24 pick and is looking to bolster its defense at the draft.

The Vikings have three guaranteed picks in total for this year, including one each in the fifth and sixth rounds, and will need to make them count. They are likely to get a compensatory pick in the third round, but that is yet to be confirmed.

