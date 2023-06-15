Gia Duddy had fans scratching their heads as they tried to figure out which celebrity she looked like.

Following the 2023 NFL Draft, Levis' girlfriend gained widespread recognition after accompanying him and his family during the event. While numerous players were swiftly chosen in the first round, Levis patiently awaited his turn to be selected.

In the meantime, cameras kept panning on Levis and his girlfriend. It was then that Gia said something to her boyfriend, which was then incorrectly deciphered by many internet sleuths.

Not only did she prove many lip readers wrong, but she also revealed what exactly she said to the Tennessee Titans QB. Hence, from that time on, she started gaining numerous followers on social media.

Gia Duddy is especially famous on TikTok, where she shares content related to makeup and lifestyle. Once she was trying to find out which celebrity she looked like. A fan noticed that she looked similar to the "Sex and the City" actress, Sarah Jessica Parker. Fans wrote:

"young Sarah Jessica Parker!"

"gia ur literally my idol."

Most of the fans agreed that the two women looked similar to each other because of their signature blonde, curly hair. Sarah Jessica Parker sported that hairstyle when she played the character of Carrie Bradshaw on her hit comedy show.

Gia Duddy celebrated a major milestone

Not only Will Levis, but his girlfriend had something to celebrate this year as well. Duddy revealed on Instagram that she graduated from Penn State University. The news came after less than two weeks of supporting her boyfriend at the NFL Draft.

She posted pictures of herself with her friends who all wore navy blue robes and graduation caps. She captioned the post:

“Did the damn thing @pennstate.”

Fans congratulated her for achieving the landmark. Before graduation day, Gia Duddy, who majored in behavioral health, enjoyed the festivities of senior week.

She shared with her fans that she wants to be productive and wants to know which city she wants to move to. After she has that figured out, she will look for nursing schools.

Levis and Gia Duddy have been in a relationship for the past two years and have remained together since. They initially started dating when Levis was a quarterback at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky.

Duddy actively attended her boyfriend's games and consistently provided him with unwavering support. When Levis was not selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, as many had anticipated, the 21-year-old stood by his side, offering her support.

Her presence on social media quickly garnered a substantial following, although she was no stranger to being in the spotlight.

