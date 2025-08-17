"You need to get your sh*t together": Marshawn Lynch recalls Aaron Rodgers' tough love while preaching critical advice to Sam Darnold 

Former Seattle Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch played for 12 years in the league before finally calling it a career in 2019. He had great experience with a lot of quarterbacks in the league. But the one that stood out the most was his stint beside Aaron Rodgers. The duo never played together in the NFL but shared the locker room space at college. They happened to attend the University of California - Berkeley in 2004 when Rodgers was a junior and Lynch a freshman.

While preaching the unique qualities of leadership and accountability to Seahawks QB Sam Darnold via his podcast on Friday, Lynch shared his experience with Rodgers. He mentioned that A-Rod was always a leader at heart and took all his teammates under his wing.

There was an incident during a game practice when Lynch did something wrong and the RB coach was about to catch him. Rodgers thereby intervened and schooled Lynch about the importance of discipline.

“I had the pleasure of playing with Aaron Rodgers. I was the running back. I did, which wasn't right in the middle of the play. He did something to react, and the running back coach noticed that. But then he pulled me to the side and said, ‘’Hey, look. You need to get your sh*t together’,” Lynch recalled on his Get Got podcast. [Timestamp - 9:55]

The veteran star claimed that the moment forever remained with him and he followed that trajectory during his pro career in the NFL.

“For me, watching him do that, I wanted to make sure that I was always on point. I don't like to talk about leadership qualities. That type right there, I get going into that dogfight. In their eyes, you could do no wrong. And having your team believe in you that way, that'll help a lot,” he added.

Aaron Rodgers might seek retirement after 2025 season

The veteran quarterback has played for 20 years in the league. He will spend his 21st season under Mike Tomlin at Pittsburgh.

During the offseason in June 2025, Rodgers mentioned that the upcoming season would most likely be his final year in the NFL. He was speaking to Pat McAfee on his show and explained more about his decision to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers.

The 41-year-old is slated to make $10 million in signing bonus and a maximum of $14.15 million, including incentives and other perks. Over the last two decades, he has won it all.

From a Super Bowl victory at Green Bay to Pro Bowl honors, the veteran star played with a lot of legends. Expect Rodgers to wrap up the 2025 season on a high, especially under a passionate coach in Mike Tomlin.

