"You're not going to say he's better than Lamar Jackson": Ex-Lions QB shuts down Tua Tagovailoa's comments about Josh Allen

By Garima
Modified Sep 18, 2025 19:13 GMT
Josh Allen (L) Lamar Jackson (M) Tua Tagovailoa (R) Image credit: IMAGN
Josh Allen (L) Lamar Jackson (M) Tua Tagovailoa (R) Image credit: IMAGN

As the Miami Dolphins ready themselves to face the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, the odds are stacked against them. The Dolphins are 0-2 after losses to the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots. Meanwhile, the Bills are 2-0 with wins over the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets. Led by reigning MVP Josh Allen, Buffalo looks every bit like a Super Bowl contender.

On Tuesday, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had lauded Allen before the contest, acknowledging just how difficult he is to stop.

“He's top tier,” Tagovailoa said. “Definitely a different skillset for me, I can't do half of what he does when it comes to running the ball and with how he can just chuck a ball down the field."

However, not everyone is ready to elevate Allen above the rest. During a conversation about the best quarterback in the league, former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky offered a more balanced perspective on ESPN’s “First Take” on Thursday:

“The only people on the planet that can do what Josh does, I would tell you, are Lamar Jackson, probably Patrick Mahomes, and then maybe Justin Herbert. Those are the guys that can play to that style and dominate in that way and take over a football game in that way, both with their arm and, situationally, with their legs. There's three or four of them, and so Tua is not in the group.
“... And so if you want to tell me that Josh is playing as good as anybody, I agree. If you want to tell me he's the best quarterback in football, have at it. But you're not going to leave Lamar Jackson out there. Like, are you really going to get into an argument and say Josh Allen's better than Lamar Jackson?”
Josh Allen’s team the favorites to win Week 3 matchup

Oddsmakers have lined the Buffalo Bills as 11.5-point favorites. Recent history heavily favors the franchise, as it has won 12 of its last 13 games against Miami, and coach Sean McDermott is 8-0 at home against the Dolphins.

Tua Tagovailoa has had a hard time playing during evening games, with a 5-8 record as a starter in primetime and losses in five of six such appearances. However, the team has the trio of Tyreek Hill, De’Von Achane and Jaylen Waddle in its ranks.

Meanwhile, the Bills have gone over their team total in 10 of their last 11 home games. Josh Allen and running back James Cook are expected to lead a strong offense tonight.

Also Read: Josh Allen or Tua Tagovailoa Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for QBs explored

