"You a wild boy"- Ex-Cowboys All-Pro reacts to LeBron James clowning Stephen A. Smith's boxing skills in latest Instagram post

NBA superstar LeBron James trolled sports analyst Stephen A. Smith's boxing skills in his latest Instagram post on Wednesday. James and Smith have been engaged in a feud since the LA Lakers star confronted the analyst for commentary about his son, Bronny, during the Lakers' 113-109 win over the New York Knicks on March 6.

On Wednesday, Smith tweeted that he would have taken a swing at James had the NBA star laid hands on him that day. A few hours later, James responded with an IG post showing Smith's boxing skills, in an attempt to ridicule the pundit.

Former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro wideout Dez Bryant was among the many who reacted to James' latest dig at Smith.

".@KingJames you a wild boy," Bryant tweeted.

Bryant even dropped a comment on James' IG post.

"Chill Bron!!!" Bryant wrote, followed by three laughing emojis.

Image via @kingjames on Instagram.

LeBron James took another pop at Stephen A. Smith on Pat McAfee Show

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James - Source: Getty

On Wednesday, LeBron James also appeared on the "Pat McAfee Show" to discuss his courtside incident with Stephen A. Smith. While the Lakers legend did not explain what happened in detail, he took a swipe at the analyst.

"He’s like on a Taylor Swift tour run right now," James said about Smith. "It started off with, 'I didn’t want to address it … but since the video came out I feel the need to address it.' Are you kidding me? If there was one person that couldn't wait for the video to drop, it was your a**. Like Seriously?"

James, a four-time NBA champion, also suggested that Smith missed the point of why he was upset with the analyst.

"He completely missed the whole point." James said. "Never would I ever not allow people who talk about the sport to criticize players about what they do on the court. That is your job to criticize... that is all part of the game. But when you take it, and you get personal with it, it's my job not only to protect my damn household but protect the players."

While James is continuing to dominate the NBA at 40, his beef with Smith has also kept sports fans enthralled.

