YouTuber Deestroying announces engagement with GF Kiana Wudte dropping 1-word message by surprising fans

Deestroying appears to have emerged on the other side, however, as he has chosen to pull the trigger. The YouTuber asked girlfriend Kiana Wudte to be his wife. Wudte said yes, and the two are now engaged. The social media star posted on social media to celebrate, making the announcement for all to see.
He posted a picture on his Instagram story on Oct. 10. The selfie showed both the YouTuber and his new fiancée, Wudte, smiling. Wudte held up her hand to show off the ring. The YouTuber included a one-word statement.
"Fiancé," he posted, including an emoji with eyes popping with hearts and tagging his future wife.
Let the party begin for the 28-year-old content creator, who might be 29 years old by the time the wedding happens, as his birthday falls on December 2. Either way, the YouTuber appears to have received his birthday present early in the form of a new engagement.
Deestroying's engagement continues busy 2025 season
Known for amassing millions of YouTube subscribers (6.35 million at the time of writing), Deestroying has also added NFL sideline reporter to his resume this season. The entertainer managed to win a spot at the Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers game that took place in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in Week 1.
The game was broadcast on YouTube, and in line with the provider, used several YouTube personalities to help present the event. The content creator joined Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Rules analyst Terry McAulay, and sideline reporter Stacey Dales under the official title of sideline creator, according to Chargers Wire.
Mr. Beast was also part of the production, helping to round out the Google-centric theme of the battle between Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes.
In other words, it has been a busy month for the content creator, adding a new resume booster and a future wife in the span of less than six weeks.
On top of it all, the content creator was able to post multiple videos to his channel, including two since the end of the battle between Patrick Mahomes and Herbert contest. It has been a productive moment in his life, leaving only the question of what's next for the YouTuber as the year enters its final act.
