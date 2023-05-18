Youtuber Deestroying comes clean on feelings about NIL deals after his huge conflict with NCAA 6 years ago

To create something, one must first destroy. So, it is fitting that Deestroying is talking about his huge conflict with the NCAA more than half a decade ago. Today, many student athletes are expected to benefit because of the new NIL rules in place.

They are allowed to use their name, image, and likenesses for monetization. It was something that was prohibited to athletes of a previous generation.

Deestroying was the poster child for that. He was a placekicker and punter for the University of Central Florida. He also began his YouTube channel at the same time, but the NCAA asked him to demonetize his channel or forfeit his scholarship as a footballer.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He ultimately chose to keep the channel and end his football career. He would later sue the university and settle with them in 2018.

Now, Deestroying is seeing his efforts in changing the system coming to fruition. He said,

"I couldn't be any happier that my student-athlete brothers and sisters get to reap the opportunities and get to make money and get to provide for themselves and their families at this point, because for a long time, the NCAA was profiting billions and billions and athletes weren't seeing a single penny. So I'm happy that they're able to do that."

By having been one of the people who had to go through a wringer because of the old rules, Deestroying believes he can help current athletes navigate the landscape. He added,

"If anything, I love that it happened because now I get to give out advice. I kind of was like the poster child for it. I kind of went through that and have experienced things so now I get to give advice and help steer people in the right direction and you know, help them get paid man."

Owen Poindexter @owenpoindexter



Now his Deestroying YouTube channel has over 5M subscribers.



Hear his story on

Apple:

Spotify: Latest @FOS Today: Donald De La Haye was forced to choose being a football player or a football creator.Now his Deestroying YouTube channel has over 5M subscribers.Hear his story onApple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… Spotify: open.spotify.com/episode/1wEwsn… Latest @FOS Today: Donald De La Haye was forced to choose being a football player or a football creator. Now his Deestroying YouTube channel has over 5M subscribers. Hear his story onApple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…Spotify: open.spotify.com/episode/1wEwsn… https://t.co/KGkcxx6EsC

Deestroying previously opened up about the pain of leaving football

Even though he is in a better place now, leaving football behind was gut-wrenching for him. As he opened up previously, Deestroying admitted,

"It was gut-wrenching man. I cried a lot of nights, not lying a lot to you. Seek advice, talked to a lot of people, heard a lot of things, got a lot of hate. But at the end of the day, I picked what was right in my heart and right with my gut."

Thankfully, due to the path he blazed, student athletes today will not have to make the same harrowing choices regarding NIL monetization that he had to do in his college career.

Poll : 0 votes