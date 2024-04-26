YouTuber Deestroying raises J.J. McCarthy concern as Vikings draft Michigan QB

J.J. McCarthy spent the past several months as a key talking point for NFL analysts. However, he will now become the key talking point for Minnesota Vikings fans as he joined the team on Thursday night. Reacting to the news on social media, one of the most public football fans posted a less-than-thrilled reaction to his arrival.

Taking a photo of his television, YouTuber Deestroying asked, "Will he save us?" with a neutral face emoji. On the television, J.J. McCarthy was shown giving an interview on SportsCenter. Some fans took the news in stride, expressing thrill about getting the reigning national champion QB.

Deestroying comments on J.J. McCarthy selection

Of course, doubters expressed anxiety about the quarterback's throwing numbers during his team's championship run. In his final two years, the quarterback threw for 44 touchdowns and nine interceptions. In comparison, quarterback Bo Nix threw for 45 touchdowns and three interceptions in just 2023 alone.

That said, McCarthy boasts playoff experience in single-elimination, which some may believe gives him a head start in the NFL playoffs.

J.J. McCarthy's fiancee closes college chapter shortly before Vikings selection

McCarthy at 2024 CFP National Championship

It was no secret that by joining the NFL Draft, J.J. McCarthy and his fiancee would experience a radical change in their lives. However, for just one last day on Wednesday, their lives were somewhat similar to the way they were before the draft.

Alluding to that fact, the Minnesota Vikings QB's fiancee Katya Kuropas took to Instagram to bid farewell to her college days.

“An abundance of blessings and the best memories. Feeling so grateful for everything that unfolded & for everyone that was part of it!! Sad to see this chapter go, but excited for the next one"

The quarterback and Kuropas announced their engagement in January around the time that McCarthy won the national championship. Over the past few months, McCarthy saw a barrage of life-altering events. However, the main challenge begins now.

He will be filling the shoes of Kirk Cousins, a quarterback who took his team to the playoffs in his most recent full season. McCarthy might not get enough time to fill those shoes admirably.

Fans may hand him the 2024 season to prepare and learn the game. In 2025, however, fans' expectations will probably grow.

Will J.J. McCarthy live up to his draft stock?