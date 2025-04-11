Zach Ertz joins the celebration as wife Julie earns spot in Arizona Sports Hall of Fame

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz proudly supported his wife, Julie, as she received one of Arizona's sporting honors. The NFL veteran attended the ceremony where Julie was inducted into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame.

Ad

Julie, a Mesa native and Dobson High School alum, became a soccer legend with the U.S. Women's National Team. Zach has built an impressive NFL career spanning over a decade with the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, and the Washington Commanders. They first met in 2012.

On Thursday, Julie shared a photo of the couple attending the prestigious induction ceremony at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix through his Instagram stories. Though she did not include a written statement with her post, his presence at the event spoke volumes about the couple's mutual support.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Zach Ertz's wife Julie's Instagram story

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Julie's induction places her among an elite group of Arizona sports figures in the 2025 class, including Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, former Diamondbacks GM Joe Garagiola Jr., basketball star Mike Bibby, football standout Ricky Hunley, and other influential people.

Ad

Zach Ertz and Julie's relationship is based on "communication and supporting each other"

Ad

In a February 2025 interview with Us Weekly, Julie Ertz reflected on how the couple has maintained their relationship despite challenging schedules. She explained:

"I think what we learned through that time is communication and supporting each other. I think that has helped a lot, for sure. I think our faith is a big component of that, as well."

Their journey together began at a Stanford baseball game in 2012, followed by a long-distance relationship starting in 2013 as both pursued their professional sports careers. They married in March 2017 in Santa Barbara, California, and have since welcomed three children – son Madden in August 2022 and twin boys Kace and Kyren in August 2024.

Ad

Zach Ertz, who re-signed with the Washington Commanders in March 2025, has also spoken about their approach to balancing professional success with family life. In a Valentine's Day interview this year, he emphasized the importance of intentionality in relationships:

"For me, it's being intentional. It's not just about Valentine's Day. It's about making sure you have intention behind making your loved one feel special."

Ad

As Julie told Us Weekly earlier this year, the road hasn't always been smooth:

"I think the hardest thing for us in the beginning is that we did distance for a really long time. In order to chase our dreams in sports, I was in Chicago with the national team. We traveled all the time. Zach was in Philly."

Ad

Their ability to overcome these obstacles appears to have strengthened their bond, with Zach noting in February:

"It's just about understanding that no matter how hard something is during the time, there's going to be a time where we're under the same roof every day."

The sporting accomplishments of the couple are impressive. Zach won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017. Julie won two FIFA Women's World Cup titles (2015 and 2019) and earned 123 caps with the U.S. Women's National Team during her distinguished career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles