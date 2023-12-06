Last week, Zach Ertz was waived by the Arizona Cardinals. Since then, several teams have shown interest in signing the tight end. Initially, it was reported that the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, and Baltimore Ravens were the frontrunners. However, a new team has recently joined the race.

The San Francisco 49ers, who are coming off a huge win over the Eagles have also ramped up their interest in Ertz. The 49ers already boast a powerful offense, but the addition of Ertz will undoubtedly strengthen their chances of winning the Super Bowl.

According to Matt Barrows, the San Francisco 49ers have shown the most interest in signing Zach Ertz. However, the tight end may wait until next week to make his decision.

Zach Ertz landing spots: Weighing TE's options

Zach Ertz: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers could create a powerful tight-end duo by adding Zach Ertz to their roster alongside George Kittle. Similarly, the Kansas City Chiefs may also be interested in recruiting Ertz to pair with Travis Kelce, as their wide receivers have been inconsistent this season.

As for the Ravens, they need a replacement for Mark Andrews. Getting a player like the former Cardinal will be the best possible replacement, but it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Ertz was drafted by the Eagles in 2013, and a return to Philadelphia also remains a possibility. He could be a valuable addition to any team and make a significant impact in the playoffs.

So far this season, Ertz has 27 receptions for 187 yards and one touchdown in seven games. In his last fully healthy season in 2021, where he played with Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, the tight end had 74 receptions for 763 yards and scored five touchdowns in 17 games.