Zach Ertz rumors: Former Cardinals TE clears waivers, Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs among suitors for 3x Pro Bowler

Veteran tight end Zach Ertz is on the market. The former Philadelphia Eagles star was granted a release by the Arizona Cardinals, and he's now hoping to sign with a team contending for a Super Bowl title. Ertz was available on the waiver wire, but went unclaimed and is now free to sign for any team he wishes.

The Eagles traded Ertz to the Cardinals midway through the 2021 NFL season for cornerback Tay Gowan and a fifth-round pick after the tight end made it known that he wanted to play for a contending team. He played 11 games for Arizona in his debut season with the team and caught 56 passes for 574 yards and three touchdowns.

Ertz played only ten games in 2022, recording 47 catches for 406 yards and four touchdowns. In seven games this season, the tight end has 27 catches for 187 yards and one touchdown. Ertz's time in Arizona did not benefit the team or the player. He's now looking for a fresh start and has narrowed his list to four teams.

Zach Ertz released: Which team will the TE join?

Zach Ertz was part of the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning team

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly among those vying to land Zach Ertz. The Chiefs' receiving unit outside Travis Kelce has been underwhelming, and a solid target like the veteran tight end could be the perfect foil for Patrick Mahomes and the offense.

One team is touted as the undoubted frontrunner in the race to land Ertz. The 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly looking to bring back the tight end for a second stint with the team. Ertz was the Eagles' second-round draft pick in 2013 and was pivotal in their Super Bowl win. He could also create history if he rejoins the Eagles. With 12 catches, he could surpass Harold Carmichael as the Eagles' all-time leading receiver.

The AFC's current top-seed, the Baltimore Ravens, are also reportedly interested in signing Ertz. Mark Andrews is likely out for the season after suffering a fibula fracture and ankle ligament injury. Ertz could fill the gaping hole at tight end for the Ravens.

The Buffalo Bills are also looking at Ertz to bolster their offensive arsenal. The 6-6 Bills need to finish the season strong to secure a spot in the playoffs. A reliable weapon like the tight end could be a game-changer for quarterback Josh Allen.

Zach Ertz is spoilt for choices, and it will ultimately come down to his preferred destination. However, it's hard to fathom that he'll pass the opportunity to head back to Philadelphia and potentially help the franchise win their second Super Bowl title.