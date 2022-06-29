"Josh don’t be a d**k" - Zach Wilson's mom Lisa shuts down IG troll who body-shamed her

Zach Wilson needs tough skin to play football in the New York market, but his mother is the poster child for standing up to internet bullies. Recently, the mother of the New York Jets quarterback promoted a local bakery and its donuts on social media. One troll went as far as criticizing her weight, commenting:

“You look like you ate ALL the donuts – damn girl! Chill”

Lisa Wilson, for her part, deftly replied:

“Josh don’t be a d**k. I was showing a small local business that is just trying to make it in a rough economy. You don’t know anything about me. You literally jumped on here with the intention to hurt someone’s feelings. I wish I could say I cared what you think, but I just don’t. However, I am so sorry you’re such a miserable person. Hope you find some sunshine in your life.”

Lisa Wilson earned all the points for defending herself and giving some love to the local bakery. The younger Wilson will fare well in the spotlight if he takes a page out of his mom’s book.

Zach Wilson enters important second year in the NFL

Zach Wilson and his rookie season left plenty of room to improve. The young signal-caller amassed 2,334 passing yards, nine touchdown passes against 11 interceptions, and rushed for 185 yards in 13 NFL starts. He returns to lead a Jets offense that added rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson, second-year receiver Elijah Moore, and veteran Corey Davis.

The Jets also drafted running back Breece Hall. Second-year player Michael Carter will also round out the running back room. The Jets have nowhere but up to go after last year’s 4 -13 season. Wilson figures to be a huge part of whether the New York football franchise can string together some success in the upcoming season.

While Zach Wilson and the offense get much of the attention, the Jets defense will also have to make strides to keep up in the AFC East, where the Buffalo Bills remain the favorite, the New England Patriots look to keep pace behind the Bills, and the Miami Dolphins made blockbuster trades and moves to turn around their fortunes.

The spotlight will be on the Bills and the Patriots, but the Jets could sneak into the playoff conversation if Wilson can make that second-year leap.

