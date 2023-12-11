Zach Wilson's girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno sends love to Jets QB after stunning performance vs Texans

Zach Wilson and his career with the Jets has been under the microscope this season. The 24-year-old was under fire for his play on the field, but that changed in Week 14 against the Houston Texans.

Wilson threw for a career-high 301 yards and two touchdowns in the 30-6 win at MetLife Stadium. It was an all-around great game by the quarterback. His girlfriend, Nicolette Dellanno, congratulated him on her Instagram story:

Zach Wilson's girlfriend, Nicolette Dellanno, and her IG story

Dellanno and the New York Jets QB were linked when spotted together in June 2022 at a New York Yankees game. In August last year, the pair enjoyed another game together at Yankee Stadium.

The couple was seen on social media before their first public outing at Yankee Stadium. Both were shown on social media standing next to each other in May last year. That month, Dellanno was tagged in a photo with the Jets signal-called at a New York Mets game.

Nicolette Dellanno and Wilson (far right) at a Mets game. Credit: Shad Hathaway (IG)

Dellanno also appeared in an Instagram Story with Sophia Culpo and Wilson over Memorial Day weekend this year. Culpo posted several photos from her group vacation with current Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios, her then-boyfriend. Wilson and Dellanno were there with Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah.

Wilson was named the starter ahead of the Week 14 matchup as he was benched by New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh the previous two games. No matter what happens the rest of this season, Dellanno will support Wilson.

Who was Zach Wilson's previous girlfriend before Nicollette Dellanno?

Wilson dated Abbey Gile, his high school sweetheart, whom he broke up with last year before dating Dellanno. Last July, Gile made an explosive accusation against Wilson, claiming he slept with his mom's best friend. The QB has not directly addressed the accusation to this day.

She deleted her Instagram soon after making this claim against Zach Wilson. Gile supported the QB throughout college at BYU and was there when the Jets took him second overall in the 2021 draft. Her whereabouts are unknown.