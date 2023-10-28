Zach Wilson’s mom, Lisa, fawns over "The Eras Tour (Zach’s version)" Halloween outfits

Zach Wilson is now looked at differently by NFL fans. Though he has not magically transformed himself into the top quarterback of the league, the 24-year-old has comparatively gotten better this year than his previous one.

Wilson showed improvement and is not considered the player responsible for the New York Jets' loss. Seeing this change, youngsters dressed up as him for this year's Halloween.

The QB's mom, Lisa Wilson, who shares numerous updates about her family on her social media account, shared a picture of two boys, one dressed as Zach Wilson while the other in a BYU Cougars jersey.

The post's caption was an ode to Taylor Swift's mega-hit tour, "The Eras Tour," where she sang all her re-recorded songs from her discography after releasing them as albums.

"The Eras tour (Zac's Version)"

Image Credit: Lisa Neeleman Wilson's Instagram Story

Lisa Wilson loved the costume and reposted the fan's story on her Instagram.

Zach Wilson got criticized for spending his bye week with his girlfriend

The New York Jets reached the bye week with a decent 3-3 record. This was considered a promising start as the team defeated the Philadelphia Eagles. The players enjoyed some much-deserved time to cool themselves off.

But Wilson came under scrutinity for spending time with his girlfriend, Nicolette Dellanno.

Shaun Morash of WFAN expressed his disappointment with Wilson ahead of the Week 8 game against the New York Giants. He said,

"Zach Wilson, in the biggest stretch of his career, decided it was a good time to take his girlfriend to Utah to apple and pumpkin pick and go to haunted houses... I'm sorry, the #Jets stink after their byes."

Fans supported the QB, and some even said, "Everyone does every now and then. Give him a break."

Wilson has a special connection to Utah, as he was born and raised in Draper. Before attending BYU, he started for the Corner Canyon football team as a high school student.