  • NFL
  Zach Wilson's wife, Nicolette Dellanno, shares never-seen-before romantic wedding day memories with Dolphins QB [PICS]

Zach Wilson's wife, Nicolette Dellanno, shares never-seen-before romantic wedding day memories with Dolphins QB [PICS]

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 22, 2025 04:53 GMT
Wilson and his wife (Credits: Wilson's IG)
Wilson and his wife (Credits: Wilson's IG)

Zach Wilson's wife, Nicolette Dellano, shared unseen snippets from their romantic wedding day. She shared a post on Instagram that included photos and videos of their romantic day.

In one of the snippets, the Miami Dolphins quarterback and his wife cut the wedding cake. Another photo showcased Zach Wilson carrying his wife romantically down a hallway.

Other clips and snippets included their memorable time at the wedding party, where Wilson and his wife grooved on the dance floor with family and friends. Nicollete Dellanno accompanied the post with a caption that read:

"A little outfit change"

Wilson and Dellanno have been dating since 2022. They were spotted together during a New York Yankees game in June 2022, which sparked rumors about their relationship. Dellano works as a fashion designer, while her husband continues his career as a quarterback in the NFL.

Zach Wilson popped the question to Nicolette Dellanno during their vacation to Italy in June 2024. He shared a post on Instagram, showing off the ring he used to propose to his girlfriend along with a heartwarming caption.

"To the love of my life, I never truly understood what love was until I met you. You're not just my partner, but my best friend and my everything, I can't wait to make a lifetime of memories with you. Nic I love you," Wilson wrote.
This June, Wilson and Dellanno tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in New York's St. Patrick's Cathedral. The quarterback is gearing up for his debut season with the Dolphins after signing a one-year deal worth $6 million in March.

Zach Wilson's wife, Nicolette, shares heartwarming message on quarterback's 26th birthday

A few weeks after getting married, Zach Wilson celebrated his 26th birthday on Aug. 3. His wife, Nicolette Dellanno, shared a post on Instagram to celebrate his birthday for the first time as a married couple.

In the post, Nicolette included several photos from their wedding day. Both looked sharp in formal white attire. Dellanno accompanied the post with a heartwarming message:

"Happy birthday to my whole entire world! You amaze me every single day, and I'm so lucky to be your wife, I love you more than you'll ever know."

Zach Wilson saw playing time during the Dolphins' first two preseason games. He's projected to serve as the backup on the depth chart to Tua Tagovailoa.

Priyam Hazarika

Edited by Bhargav
