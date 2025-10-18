Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette embarks on new relationship with Jake Ferguson's fiancee Haley Canvider

Zach Wilson's wife, Nicolette, is enjoying her time cheering for her husband in his first season with the Miami Dolphins. The NFL quarterback is also playing his first season after getting married, and off the field, his wife has caught people’s attention.Nicolette has embraced a new friendship with Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson's fiancee, Haley Cavinder. She shared an Instagram post featuring Nicolette on Friday.She posted the snap with a hand-heart emoji, which was reshared by Nicolette with a three-word caption:&quot;Sweetest new friend,&quot; Nicolette wrote.Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette embarks on new relationship with Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Canvider@_nicolettewilsonNicolette Wilson also shares a good bond with Haley Cavinder's sister, Hanna. Last month, she attended the Dolphins' Week 4 game to cheer for her husband.She shared a glimpse of the outing on her Instagram account, and in the comments section, Hanna sent a sweet message.Nicolette is enjoying her lifestyle as an NFL wife and often attends games to cheer for her beau. On Sept. 15, she shared a few snaps from her game day outing, in which she posed with other Dolphins players' wives and partners and shared the post with a three-word caption.&quot;Sunday’s are fun,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe wore a custom black top with “Wilson” embroidered on it and paired it with brown pants. She posed with Tua Tagovailoa's wife, Annah, along with some of her friends who joined her for the game day.It was from the second week outing of the Dolphins, in which they played against the New England Patriots.Zach Wilson’s wife, Nicolette, shares snaps with her ‘bestie’Earlier this week, Nicolette shared pictures with her friend Juliana Redaelli on Instagram. The duo cheered for the Miami Dolphins and Wilson penned a four-word caption.&quot;Bestie came to visit,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostZach Wilson's wife wore a cropped white top with the Dolphins logo printed on it and paired it with blue denim baggy pants. Her friend wore a blue top and white pants.The Miami Dolphins are having a tough time this season. They lost their first three consecutive matchups but then won against the New York Jets in Week 4, 27-21. However, in their Week 5 game, they lost against the Carolina Panthers (27-24) and the Los Angeles Chargers (29-27).