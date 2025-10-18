  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette embarks on new relationship with Jake Ferguson's fiancee Haley Canvider

Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette embarks on new relationship with Jake Ferguson's fiancee Haley Canvider

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 18, 2025 12:21 GMT
Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette and Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Canvider (Image Source: Getty and Instagram/@_nicolettewilson)

Zach Wilson's wife, Nicolette, is enjoying her time cheering for her husband in his first season with the Miami Dolphins. The NFL quarterback is also playing his first season after getting married, and off the field, his wife has caught people’s attention.

Ad

Nicolette has embraced a new friendship with Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson's fiancee, Haley Cavinder. She shared an Instagram post featuring Nicolette on Friday.

She posted the snap with a hand-heart emoji, which was reshared by Nicolette with a three-word caption:

"Sweetest new friend," Nicolette wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Zach Wilson&#039;s wife Nicolette embarks on new relationship with Jake Ferguson&#039;s fianc&eacute;e Haley Canvider@_nicolettewilson
Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette embarks on new relationship with Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Canvider@_nicolettewilson

Nicolette Wilson also shares a good bond with Haley Cavinder's sister, Hanna. Last month, she attended the Dolphins' Week 4 game to cheer for her husband.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She shared a glimpse of the outing on her Instagram account, and in the comments section, Hanna sent a sweet message.

Nicolette is enjoying her lifestyle as an NFL wife and often attends games to cheer for her beau. On Sept. 15, she shared a few snaps from her game day outing, in which she posed with other Dolphins players' wives and partners and shared the post with a three-word caption.

"Sunday’s are fun," she wrote.
Ad
Ad

She wore a custom black top with “Wilson” embroidered on it and paired it with brown pants. She posed with Tua Tagovailoa's wife, Annah, along with some of her friends who joined her for the game day.

It was from the second week outing of the Dolphins, in which they played against the New England Patriots.

Zach Wilson’s wife, Nicolette, shares snaps with her ‘bestie’

Earlier this week, Nicolette shared pictures with her friend Juliana Redaelli on Instagram. The duo cheered for the Miami Dolphins and Wilson penned a four-word caption.

Ad
"Bestie came to visit," she wrote.
Ad

Zach Wilson's wife wore a cropped white top with the Dolphins logo printed on it and paired it with blue denim baggy pants. Her friend wore a blue top and white pants.

The Miami Dolphins are having a tough time this season. They lost their first three consecutive matchups but then won against the New York Jets in Week 4, 27-21. However, in their Week 5 game, they lost against the Carolina Panthers (27-24) and the Los Angeles Chargers (29-27).

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up over ten million reads.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications