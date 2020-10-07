NFL 2020: Power Rankings Week 5

Week 4 has passed in the NFL 2020 season, and we saw several shocking results but as well as interesting moves made by some teams. A few surprises in terms of the power rankings have occurred, which includes the Philadelphia Eagles getting their first win of the season and the Panthers getting their second win of the season.

With that being said, let's take a look at the Power Rankings coming into Week 5.

#32 New York Giants

New York Giants v Los Angeles Rams

It was certainly a slow game to start with against the Los Angeles Rams, and the Giants gave it away in the end. Giants' quarterback Daniel Jones didn't look good for the fourth straight week and the defense was the same. Everyone is talking about quarterback Dwayne Haskins and his inability to play, but it's time to start talking about Jones and his lack of play making.

#31 New York Jets

Denver Broncos v New York Jets

New York Jets' quarterback Sam Darnold continues to show why he deserves to be on a better team. The Jets lost several players on Thursday night alone and were without several starters before the game, which doesn't help head coach Adam Gase whose job is under scrutiny. There continues to be question's around the new turf installed at MetLife Stadium, as it has taken out many players now for the season.

#30 Washington Football Team

Baltimore Ravens v Washington Football Team

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins looked much better compared to last week's game against the Cleveland Browns. Haskins completed 32/45 passes for 314 yards with 1 rushing touchdown and 0 interceptions. Considering he was playing a stingy Baltimore Ravens' defense, this was an improvement. But he is still on the hot seat and has to continue this kind of performance for the next few games.

#29 Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars v Cincinnati Bengals

Gardner Minshew and his offense looked just fine in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense needs to improve if they want to win any games without relying only on Minshew. The defense allowed Bengals' running back Joe Mixon to have a field day on the Jaguars defensive line, allowing him 151 rushing yards with two touchdowns.

#28 Houston Texans

Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans

With the breaking news of head coach Bill O'Brien being fired, this could be the move this organization needed and inspire the Texans to win their first game of the seasons against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. Giving a struggling Vikings' team their first win certainly wasn't a right look for the Texans.

#27 Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons v Green Bay Packers

Injuries in secondary continue to pile up, which puts the pressure on Matt Ryan and the offense. Receiver Julio Jones was not present during the second half of the game against the Packers on Monday night. But it seems like head coach Dan Quinn isn't on the line to be fired just yet.

#26 Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos v New York Jets

Brett Rypien looked good in the beginning, but then threw 3 interceptions against the New York Jets on Thursday night. Rypien will likely be the starter against the New England Patriots in Week 5, but the defense needs to do better as they gave up 22 points to a Jets' offense in which Darnold has thrown to 26 different receivers.

#25 Minnesota Vikings

Tennessee Titans v Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings finally got their first of the season after an 0-3 start to the season. Kirk Cousins looked better than the past 3 games on Sunday and certainly recognized the Texans' weak secondary that allowed two receivers to have over 100 yards. However, it'll take more than a win against a team that just fired their head coach to show some improvement.