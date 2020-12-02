NFL: Top 5 running backs in 2020

The Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry surpassed 5000 career rushing yards in NFL Week 12. "The King" smashed the Colts for 178 yards on the ground and scored three touchdowns. His stellar performance led the Titans to crucial 45-26 win in the AFC South.

It's not just the famed stiff-arm of the Titans' powerhouse that's giving defenses nightmares this season. Competition for the FedEx Ground Player of the Year is fierce as always. There are several backs in the running for this esteemed prize. Sure, there's still plenty of NFL football left on the schedule. But let's take a look at top five running backs in the NFL this season.

In descending order:

5. Joshua Jacobs (Las Vegas Raiders)

Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders

One of last year's rookie sensations, Joshua Jacobs has done little to damage his stock thus far in 2020. As of this writing, the Las Vegas Raiders' back has rushed for 782 yards and nine touchdowns. His standout games have come against the Browns and the Broncos. He ran for over 100 yards on both occasions

It's not just the stats that earn Jacobs a spot in the top five. Raiders coach Jon Gruden trusts his back to get the job done in clutch moments. When Las Vegas has to come up with a first-down, or when they need to finish the drive, the hyper-aggressive Jacobs rarely lets the team down. His full-throttle rushing style continues to impress every week.

4. James Robinson (Jacksonville Jaguars)

This writer has 20 fantasy teams and - to his detriment - they're all missing an underrated star. James Robinson has quickly become Jacksonville's most valuable offensive asset. Most fans knew nothing about him when he took the field against the Colts in NFL Week 1.

Fast forward to NFL Week 12, and Jacksonville has decided to back their undrafted rookie sensation. The gamble has clearly paid off. Robinson has currently amassed an incredible 890 yards on the ground. Plus, through the air, he has recorded 280 more yards. He's one of the most productive undrafted NFL rookies of all time.

Robinson might not win the FedEx Ground Player of the Year, or even the Rookie of the Year award. Other players get a lot more hype. But if there was an award for Undrafted NFL Free Agent of the Year, the Jaguars' back would be a shoo-in.

3. Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints)

Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara is in the midst of a career season for the New Orleans Saints. He's already racked up 1,231 yards from scrimmage, with 585 rushing yards and 646 receiving yards. He has also scored 12 touchdowns, so he definitely deserves to be on this list. It's only a question of how high he deserves to be ranked.

Along with the Panthers' Christian McCaffrey, Kamara is the NFL's other world-class dual-threat in the backfield. He's one of the league's elite offensive players. But Kamara's productivity as a receiver has been severely limited since the Saints' quarterback, Drew Brees went down a rib injury. As a result, Kamara has slipped in the hierarchy of NFL running backs.

Saints fans and fantasy managers alike will be hoping that the return of the one they call "Breesus" will signal better days for the Saints' supremely talented back.

2. Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings)

When Dalvin Cook hobbled off against the Panthers on Sunday, the Vikings season seemed to fall apart. But when he hobbled back onto the field, the season was saved. The Vikings were back in NFL playoff contention, and now they have a shot at the Super Bowl. That's how important "The Chef" is to coach Mike Zimmer's team.

Cook gives the Vikings a puncher's chance against absolutely any opponent. Kudos to Kirk Cousins for his November performances, too. Minnesota is far from a one man band, but Cook takes that offense to a completely different level. "The Chef" has already tallied 1,130 yards on the ground and 255 yards through the air. He currently leads the NFL in total yards from scrimmage with 1,385.

1. Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans)

The Denver Broncos know how dangerous Derrick Henry is. "The Little Tractor" racked up 116 yards on the ground when he met their defense. Likewise, the Minnesota Vikings (119-yards) and the Houston Texans (212 yards) know he's unstoppable. Looking through Henry's 2020 NFL season, there's no question. Nobody can neutralize his explosive offense.

In 2020, "The Titan" has subjected opposition defenses to a rip-roaring, high-octane 1,257 rushing yards. But it's not just numbers that place "King Henry" at the top of our list. His bone-crunching style makes him the number one back in the NFL.

