NFL 2021 Week 2: Coverage map, TV schedule, channel and time

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season had it all. Plenty of exciting games, rookies stealing the show, overtime games and drama: everything that makes the NFL interesting.
The teams that lost their opening game will be eager to turn the tide in Week 2. Check out the coverage map for all 16 games, along with their schedule and TV information.
NFL Schedule and TV channel information for Week 2 (9/16-9/20)
Thursday, September 16, 2021
New York Giants @ Washington Football Team
When: Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 8:20 PM EST
Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
Channels: NFL Network
Sunday, September 19, 2021
New England Patriots @ New York Jets
When: Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST
Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Channels: CBS
Denver Broncos @ Jacksonville Jaguars
When: Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST
Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
Channels: CBS
Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins
When: Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida
Channels: FOX
San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles
When: Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST
Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Channels: FOX
Los Angeles Rams @ Indianapolis Colts
When: Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
Channels: FOX
Las Vegas Raiders @ Pittsburgh Steelers
When: Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST
Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Channels: CBS
Cincinnati Bengals @ Chicago Bears
When: Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
Channels: FOX
Houston Texans @ Cleveland Browns
When: Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST
Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio
Channels: FOX
New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers
When: Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST
Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
Channels: FOX
Minnesota Vikings @ Arizona Cardinals
When: Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST
Where: StateFarm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Channels: FOX
Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
When: Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST
Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Channels: FOX
Tennessee Titans @ Seattle Seahawks
When: Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST
Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
Channels: CBS
Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Chargers
When: Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Channels: CBS
Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens
When: Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 8:20 PM EST
Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
Channels: NBC
Monday, September 20, 2021
Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers
When: Monday, September 20, 2021 at 8:20 PM EST
Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
Channels: ESPN