NFL 2021 Week 2: Coverage map, TV schedule, channel and time

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season had it all. Plenty of exciting games, rookies stealing the show, overtime games and drama: everything that makes the NFL interesting.

The teams that lost their opening game will be eager to turn the tide in Week 2. Check out the coverage map for all 16 games, along with their schedule and TV information.

NFL Schedule and TV channel information for Week 2 (9/16-9/20)

Thursday, September 16, 2021

New York Giants @ Washington Football Team

When: Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 8:20 PM EST

Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

Channels: NFL Network

Sunday, September 19, 2021

New England Patriots @ New York Jets

When: Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Channels: CBS

Denver Broncos @ Jacksonville Jaguars

When: Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Channels: CBS

Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins

When: Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida

Channels: FOX

San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles

When: Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Channels: FOX

Los Angeles Rams @ Indianapolis Colts

When: Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Channels: FOX

Las Vegas Raiders @ Pittsburgh Steelers

When: Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST

Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Channels: CBS

Cincinnati Bengals @ Chicago Bears

When: Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Channels: FOX

Houston Texans @ Cleveland Browns

When: Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

Channels: FOX

New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers

When: Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Channels: FOX

Minnesota Vikings @ Arizona Cardinals

When: Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST

Where: StateFarm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Channels: FOX

Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Channels: FOX

Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans @ Seattle Seahawks

When: Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Channels: CBS

Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Chargers

When: Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Channels: CBS

Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens

When: Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 8:20 PM EST

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Channels: NBC

Monday, September 20, 2021

Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers

When: Monday, September 20, 2021 at 8:20 PM EST

Also Read

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Channels: ESPN

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar