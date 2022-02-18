NFL 2022-2023 Season: 5 way-too-early bold predictions

The 2021 NFL season recently concluded, so it's time to start looking ahead to the 2022 season.

Many things will likely change during the offseason, but it's never too early to make some predictions. Here are five way too early bold predictions for the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

Bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season

#1 - Dallas Cowboys win Super Bowl LVII

Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys were one of the most consistently solid teams throughout the 2021 season, recording a 12-5 record. They finished the year with the top-ranked offense and a defense greatly improved from the season before.

They are returning the majority of their key players and staff, so they can realistically improve even further next year.

#2 - Josh Allen will win the 2022 NFL MVP award

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Josh Allen is one of the most dynamic players in football. He recorded 4,407 passing yards last season, the 8th most in the league. He also contributed 763 rushing yards, the third most among all quarterbacks.

The Buffalo Bills dual threat quarterback has a great chance of winning at least one NFL MVP in his career, with the first possibly coming next year.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Adam Dickson