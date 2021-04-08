2021 NFL Draft: 3 reasons why the 49ers should pick Zach Wilson in the first round

Very few quarterbacks have had a rise as prolific as Zach Wilson ahead of an NFL draft. The BYU signal-caller emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in college football this past season and is now expected to be a top-five pick during the 2021 NFL draft.

The San Francisco 49ers traded up to the No. 3 overall pick ahead of the 2021 NFL draft and will likely use it to pick a quarterback. While this year's quarterback class is strong, with Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State's Justin Fields leading the way, the 49ers would be smart to grab Wilson with the third pick.

If you pinned me down and forced me to pick between Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, I might pick Wilson. It's that close for me. Honestly, I'm surprised the Jaguars' new head coach didn't show up at BYU's pro day. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) April 5, 2021

Here are three reasons the 49ers should draft Zach Wilson:

Why the 49ers should draft Zach Wilson

#1 - He rarely makes mistakes

Fans and analysts may look at Wilson's 33 passing touchdowns this past season and focus on that stat, but it doesn't tell the whole story.

All eyes are on Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance, but Steve Young believes Zach Wilson is the 49ers' top QB choice at No. 3https://t.co/uGtOkD1rHK pic.twitter.com/UISXohkAEZ — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) April 2, 2021

One of Wilson's best traits is that he doesn't make many mistakes. He only threw 15 interceptions during his three-year college career. Many college quarterbacks throw more in a single season.

During his sensational 2020 season, Wilson threw just three interceptions, which is amazing, and it should definitely help the 49ers' decision to pull the trigger on drafting him.

#2 - Wilson is a great dual-threat QB

Coaches in the NFL have magnetized toward mobile quarterbacks as they elevate an offense with their ability to both throw and run the ball effectively.

No, not worried at all. Seen plenty of Zach Wilson under pressure to know that he needs the least room of anyone in this draft to succeed. He can handle pressure, I am 100% confident in that. https://t.co/YTXVXOePrU — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 6, 2021

That perfectly describes Zach Wilson. Not only is he a great passer, but he is also an opportunistic scrambler who can make defenders miss in the open field if a play breaks down or even on designed runs.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan seems to prefer pocket-passers, but that doesn't mean he can't switch it up and mold his offense around Wilson.

#3 - Wilson has suffered very little wear and tear

One key concern for some quarterbacks coming out of college is their durability and longevity. If they've had a long, arduous college career, can they be trusted to play under center in the NFL for a decade or longer?

Zach Wilson TD dropped in the bucket with DB draped over his wide receiver. In his receiver's hands and beyond the DB's outstretched arm. pic.twitter.com/FNO6MQlIll — Glenn Naughton (@AceFan23) March 30, 2021

That shouldn't be a concern for Wilson. He only started three seasons at BYU and is just 21-years-old. He's taken fewer hits than other longtime college starters. Even when facing pressure, Wilson usually made the right passes, eliminating any concern of his decision-making against good pass rushers.

Wilson is young and fresh, and the 49ers would do well to draft and position him as their long-term quarterback.