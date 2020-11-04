NFL: 5 takeaways from the Seattle Seahawks' Week-8 win over the San Francisco 49ers - 2020

The Seattle Seahawks defeated the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West showdown on Sunday.

In a game that saw the 49ers lose both quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and possibly the league's best tight end, George Kittle, to injury, the Seahawks (6-1) took full advantage as they piled on the misery on Kyle Shanahan's team, who now sit bottom of the NFC West (2-5).

The Seahawks' quarterback Russel Wilson twice linked up with DK Metcalf to send Seattle into the endzone for touchdowns during the first half, with the second (seen below) a particular highlight that stood out.

The 49ers did hit back through Jamycal Hasty rushing touchdown from close in, but it didn't take long for Pete Carrol's team to reassert their authority. Rookie-running back DJ Dallas ran one in for his first touchdown as a pro before David Moore got in on the action, catching a Russel Wilson pass in the endzone to put the Seahawks 27-7 ahead.

To be fair to the injury-ravaged 49ers, though, they came out swinging when the chips were down. Quarterback Nick Mullens, who replaced the injured 'Jimmy G,' kept the dingus moving. The 49ers hit back with touchdowns from Jerick McKinnon (who has mostly been filling in for the injured Coleman at running-back this season) and Ross Dwelley, who came on for the injured George Kittle.

All efforts from San Francisco proved to be futile, though. Despite a late touchdown from rookie-wideout Brandon Aiyuk (who continues to impress for the 49ers), the Seahawks showed everyone exactly why they sit atop the NFC West when their very own rookie running-back, Deejay Dallas, went over for another score in the 4th.

The Seahawks won the day 37-27. The depleted 49ers will now have it all to do if they are to stand any chance of catching the LA Rams or the Arizona Cardinals and make the playoffs; they can forget catching up with the Seahawks, though.

On that note, let us have a look at the five big takeaways from another fabulous day's action in the NFL:

#1 Injuries have destroyed the 49ers' NFL season

San Francisco 49ers vs New York Jets

You have to feel bad for the 49ers this season. After coming so close to Super Bowl glory in 2019, most of us expected to see the 49ers make a deep charge into the playoffs again this year, but things just haven't gone to plan for Kyle Shanahan:

The 49ers are without a host of first-team mainstays, not just any player but bonafide stars.

Nick Bosa is out for the year with a torn ACL; Richard Sherman is still out; Raheem Mostert is out; Deebo Samuel is out; Jimmy Garoppolo will miss up to six weeks after exiting the game against the Seahawks, and George Kittle isn't expected back until December either.

It's just been an absolute nightmare for the 49ers with regards to injuries. If coach Shanahan gets a free pass, his team could still be one to watch in the division, but maybe not until next season now.

#2 Russel Wilson is the midseason MVP

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks

Russel Wilson bounced back from his first inconsistent outing of the year against the Cardinals last week to throw 261 yards and four touchdowns against the 49ers.

On current form, the Seahawks gunslinger, who has already registered 26 touchdown passes, is in with a shot to beat Payton Manning's all-time record of 55 touchdown passes thrown in a season.

If those kinds of statistics don't see Russel Wilson hoist the MVP trophy, nothing will!

#3 Signs of life for the 49ers: Quarterback Nick Mullens deputized well for Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks

Let's face facts: Jimmy G was having a woeful day throwing the football before he left the field with an injury.

The former Patriot just doesn't seem to have the arm strength or vision to launch the ball upfield for big plays. He averaged just 5.3 yards per completed pass, something that was made to look even worse when compared to the exploits of his opposition quarterback Russel Wilson, who was launching the ball into orbit just for the hell of it.

When Nick Mullens came in to replace Garoppolo, immediately the offense looked more dynamic. The former Southern Mississippi' man finished with 18/25 for 238 yards. Perhaps more importantly, he was moving the ball four yards further than Garoppolo did per play (9.5 yards).

On the evidence of this game alone, Jimmy G will have his work cut out if he hopes to reclaim his starting spot.

#4 David Moore needs to be kept an eye on

Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals

DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are quite rightly taking all the wideout plaudits up in Seattle - the two of them have arguably been the best in their positions in the entire NFL, let alone the NFC West.

However, teams facing the Seahawks need to remember not to sleep on the third option in Russel Wilson's trifecta: David Moore.

Moore has already amassed 245 yards and three touchdowns in the NFL this year. These figures aren't exactly spectacular, but factor in Moore's average yardage-per-reception stats (15.3), and the picture starts to become clearer.

The Seahawks are getting big plays out of him, and teams hoping to rain on the Seahawks' title bid need to better factor him into their defensive schemes.

#5 Seahawks' coverage continues to be a blemish on their Super Bowl aspirations

Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams

Seahawks fans must be getting tired of hearing it, but a team that gives up 238 yards through the air to Nick Mullens is quite unlikely to win a Super Bowl.

For all their offensive brilliance, the Seahawks must improve their pass coverage on the D if they truly want to be considered alongside the likes of the Chiefs and the Steelers as a team who could realistically challenge for the Lombardi trophy at the season's curtain closer in Las Vegas.

Is Jamal Adams back yet?