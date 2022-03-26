“Of course, it’s about the contract” - NFL analyst calls out Deshaun Watson for saying record-setting contract didn’t influence him choosing Browns

Deshaun Watson's introductory press conference with the Cleveland Browns on Friday felt more like a funeral than a celebration. The Browns quarterback faces 22 civil lawsuits for alleged sexual assault and sexual harassment. His response towards the issue wasn't the only takeaway from his presser.

Deshaun Watson said the record-setting, five-year $230 million fully guaranteed contract didn't play a role in his decision to become a Brown.

NBC Sports analyst Myles Simmons called out Watson after his press conference. Simmons compared Watson's financial situation to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Hill cited money as the most significant factor in leaving the Kansas City Chiefs. Simmons said,

“Of course, of course, it's about the contract. And frankly, when somebody like Tyreek Hill goes to the podium yesterday and says, ‘Well, you know, I was kinda so so about Miami until I heard how much money they were going to give me.’ And then I was like haha! That's pretty much the same thing we're talking about here; I would have to think."

Simmons followed that up by saying he wasn't trying to call Deshaun Watson a liar. But the idea that Watson chose the Browns solely because of his comfortability with the people in power is far-fetched.

He also called out Deshaun Watson for claiming the media played a role in his decision. Simmons said,

"I mean, I'm not trying to like just call Deshaun Watson a total liar on this. But like, if somebody presents you with an offer like that, something that you probably are not going to refuse? That's going to be a factor in why you would say yes to that. Now whether or not he says like ‘oh, well, it was really you know that comfortable I was with Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski and the Haslams, and they presented this sort of family atmosphere, and how I could be in the community in the media. The media was pressuring me to make a decision.’ I don't understand why that means anything to you."

To conclude, Simmons reiterated that he didn't believe for a second the Browns offering him a record-setting contract didn't factor into his decision. He also continued his previous point by asking how the media pressured Watson to hurry into a decision when that wasn't the case. Simmons said,

"You know, like it's your choice. It's your destination. So you got to take all the time you need, and it's not really a media problem if you need to make a decision; that's just you. So whether or not the Browns were really eliminated or came back because of the contract? Whatever. But like, I don't believe that could guarantee you know, five years and how much, you know, 200 mil was not a factor there. I just don’t.”

Deshaun Watson faces many future battles unrelated to being an NFL quarterback

Cleveland Browns introduce quarterback Deshaun Watson

Now that his introductory press conference is over, Watson has cleared one big hurdle. But the road ahead doesn't get any easier for the former Houston Texans superstar.

On Friday, Watson reiterated his desire to clear his name and not settle any of his 22 civil lawsuits. His court battles are far from over. His uphill climb to create goodwill among Browns fans is just beginning.

Many Browns fans took to Twitter to announce that they wouldn't support the organization anymore. Those on the fence about their support likely didn't feel any better after Friday's awkward presser.

Deshaun Watson will never have to worry about his finances again after receiving more guaranteed money than anyone in NFL history.

But there's more to life than money, and Watson will find that out as he crawls through the murky waters of public relations hits that he and the franchise have received and will continue to receive.

