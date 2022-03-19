“This would be like Jerry Rice departing from Joe Montana” - NFL analyst compares Davante Adams leaving Packers to legendary 49ers WR divorce 

The Green Bay Packers shocked the NFL world by trading star wide receiver Davante Adams on Thursday.

The 29-year-old has been one of the league's top wide receivers for a few seasons. He'd been with the team since 2014 and had built great chemistry with Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers' front office and fans will be in unfamiliar territory without Adams in 2022. ESPN analyst Marcus Spears appeared on First Take Friday to talk about the ramifications of being without the five-time Pro Bowler.

Spears thinks Rodgers is responsible for Davante Adams' departure. He cites the quarterback's $50 million contract and wavering on whether to play as reasons Adams wanted to take his talents elsewhere. Spears said:

“He had them right where he wanted them. He had them right where, that’s why the situation was better. Because ‘I’m gonna get $50 million from these people. They are desperate. They have exhausted everything to make sure I know that they want me back. So I know now that I hold all the cards.’ And Davante Adams is sitting back saying ‘damn, I don't even know if this dude’s going won't come back and play quarterback. I don't even know who’s gonna throw me the damn football. I know I got a chance to win a Super Bowl. But I don't know whether Rodgers even wants to play football anymore."

Spears made excellent points, as Adams could've grown tired of the seemingly endless drama that Rodgers has brought to the Packers the last two seasons.

The ESPN analyst said Davante Adams bet on his friendship with Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

He then made a strong comparison that Adams leaving the Packers could resemble Jerry Rice leaving Joe Montana and the San Francisco 49ers in 2001. Spears stated:

"So you know what I'm gonna do? I'm gonna go hook up with a guy that I know as a friend, as a really good friend from a long time ago. And I'm going to bet on that. As opposed to betting on being one of the most prolific quarterback wide receiver tandems in the history of the NFL with an opportunity to win a Super Bowl. This would be like Jerry Rice departing from Joe Montana, Stephen A.”

Davante Adams and Jerry Rice both jumped ship to the Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

The most gripping part of Spears' quote was comparing Davonte Adams and Rice. Like Adams, Rice had an established connection with Montana, and was a 49er for 16 seasons. Rice moved on in 2001 to play three and a half seasons with the Raiders.

Adams didn't have the same length of tenure with the Packers as Rice did the 49ers. But he was there long enough that he was as responsible for the team's regular-season success as Rodgers or any other player.

The Raiders will have a tall mountain to climb in the AFC West.

The division features quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, and Justin Herbert. The division has loaded up on talent through free agency and is the toughest division in football.

Additions to the AFC West: Broncos:- Russell Wilson- Randy Gregory- DJ JonesChargers:- Khalil Mack - JC Jackson- Sebastian Joseph-DayRaiders:- Davante Adams- Chandler Jones- Rock Ya-SinChiefs:- Justin Reid

Davante Adams will make a phenomenal impact on the Raiders. Time will tell whether his gamble to leave the Packers will pay off or not.

