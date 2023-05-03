NFL analyst compares Russell Wilson’s first year in Denver to Trevor Lawrence with Urban Meyer

For Russell Wilson, the nightmare that was the 2022 season is now over. With the season fully in the rear-view mirror, analysts are starting to compartmentalize the season, especially with Sean Payton now in tow.

One NFL analyst compared the quarterback's first year in Denver to Trevor Lawrence's under Urban Meyer. Speaking on Good Morning Football, NFL analyst Jamie Erdahl also prepared herself for a return to form for the quarterback. Here's how she put it:

Will the Broncos reach the playoffs in 2023?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The one that I think that was going to jump was Russell Wilson... I think Sean Payton is an awesome coach... I don't think it would be very hard for him to move up from last year... For as much as we want to throw away Trevor Lawrence's first year, maybe that's what we're going to say about Russell Wilson."

Good Morning Football @gmfb



🧐 Will the old Russell Wilson be back?

Will Rams rise again?

What IS Justin Herbert? NFL Mysteries🧐 Will the old Russell Wilson be back?Will Rams rise again?What IS Justin Herbert? NFL Mysteries 🔎🧐 Will the old Russell Wilson be back?🔦 Will Rams rise again?⁉️ What IS Justin Herbert? https://t.co/hQT8e1HKBf

She continued, claiming that an established name could force a greater level of accountability from the quarterback:

"His first year in Denver in hindsight was such a weird year. The Nathaniel Hackett experience obviously worked for Aaron Rodgers, but that just means it might not have worked for Russell Wilson. Maybe he needed a head coach that was just going to have a little more of a heavy hand from a leadership perspective."

Broncos fans pray Russell Wilson's sophomore season copies Trevor Lawrence

Broncos QB at Denver v Baltimore

In Trevor Lawrence's rookie season, rookie NFL head coach Urban Meyer went 2-11 before getting fired. Put simply, the first year was the exact opposite of what Jaguars fans hoped for. The same could be said of the Denver Broncos' 2022 head coach, who went 4-11 before he was fired.

The Jaguars followed up a 3-14 season with a playoff run and a 9-8 season under Doug Pederson.

Pederson is an offensive-minded head coach who won a Super Bowl with another franchise. Sean Payton has also won a Super Bowl with another franchise and coaches from an offensive standpoint.

Will the Broncos get over .500 and win a playoff game in Jaguars-esque fashion?

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Good Morning Football and H/T Sportskeeda.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes